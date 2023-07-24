‘The nation is watching…’ Congolese MP Jairam Ramesh demands PM Modi’s statement on Manipur









YEARS |

Update: July 24, 2023 2:32 p.m. EAST

New Delhi [India]Jul 24 (ANI): Ahead of the start of the third day of the ongoing monsoon parliamentary session, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Monday that the newly built alliance of opposition parties – INDIA – is asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to precede the discussion on the Manipur situation.

In a tweet, MP Rajya Sabha of Congress said, “The 3rd day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today. INDIA’s request is simple. The Prime Minister should make a full statement on the horrific events after May 3 in Manipur, after which a discussion would take place to express our collective sense of pain, anguish and desire for reconciliation.”

“No 5D drama that the prime minister is doing to evade responsibility in such situations: he is denying, distorting, misappropriating, hijacking and defaming. Will he deliver? Manipur is waiting. The nation is watching,” he added.

Meanwhile, opposition parties staged a protest at the parliament building on Monday to demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Manipur in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Several MPs from the opposition Indian National Alliance for Inclusive Development including Lalan Singh of JDU, Sanjay Singh of AAP, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress were seen holding a banner which read “INDIA demands a statement from the Prime Minister in both Houses” and also shouted slogans against the Prime Minister.

Opposition MPs also held up placards asking the prime minister to break the silence on Manipur in parliament. The opposition parties’ attack on the Center intensified after a video of the incident in which two women marched naked in Manipur surfaced a few days ago.

To counter the onslaught of opposition parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament Buildings against atrocities against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal as well as other states.

Organizing a protest with opposition MPs, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule said: “This is about women, not a competition between states. Such a thing happening in any state is wrong.

Furthermore, Trinamool Congressman Abhishek Banerjee said that “the dual engine government is incompetent”.

“The visuals we have seen are extremely disturbing. You (PM Modi) don’t want discussion in parliament… The government is distracting. The dual engine government is incompetent,” Banerjee said.

On the other hand, the central government since the start of the monsoon session says it is ready for a discussion on Manipur in parliament.

Moreover, as the Lok Sabha debates began for the day, opposition MPs reached inside the Chamber with placards, “INDIA for Manipur” and “INDIA demands a Prime Minister’s Statement on Manipur”, written on them. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/monsoon-session-nation-is-watching-cong-mp-jairam-ramesh-demands-pm-modis-statement-on-manipur20230724143254

