Donald Trump faces another indictment threat: Hinz





Previous indictments on other issues have so far appeared to be of no political significance, with Trump backed by about half of Republicans and the rest of the party scattered across a wide range of challengers.

But former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a primary GOP opponent, won the backing of Illinois megadonor Ron Gidwitz a few days ago and regularly takes aim at Trump, so we’ll see if he can shore up support that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis couldn’t.

An Illinois House committee chaired by Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday on what to do about the state’s still underfunded workers’ retirement systems. This issue will almost certainly arise later in the fall, affecting both state and city systems.

The continued spread of culture wars in all aspects of government is also making headlines.

Last week’s Illinois Supreme Court decision upholding the end of cash bail in the state was voted strictly partisanly, with all five Democratic justices voting yes and two Republicans dissenting.

“Elections have consequences,” Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy noted in his weekly newsletter. Democrats have “spent millions” to control the court, Tracy added, making it clear that the GOP will be happy to return the legislative favor if it ever regains a majority.

Similarly, U.S. Representative Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, bitterly complained in a statement that the GOP House leadership at the last second cut routine funding for a Boston seniors housing development and a community center in Philadelphia on an appropriations bill — because both primarily serve the LGBTQ community.

Republicans, Quigley said, are engaging in an “extremist homophobic culture war.”

At City Council, committee hearings are scheduled for this week on two big topics: a proposal to reopen the city’s mental health clinics that former Mayor Rahm Emanuel closed, and plans to more than double the city’s real estate transfer tax on transactions worth at least $1 million to raise funds for affordable housing subsidies.

Mayor Brandon Johnson supported both ideas during his campaign.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra is in town Monday to tour Mt. Sinai Hospital and deliver a speech at a medical conference, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. The goal: to push the Biden administration’s plans to negotiate with drug companies over the cost of drugs used in Medicaid and Medicare.

Such authority was approved as part of the great anti-inflationary package, but the pharmaceutical industry vigorously opposed it and appealed to lawyers in the hope of blocking any action.

Finally, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., introduced legislation that she says would help alleviate the shortage of armed forces recruits by allowing otherwise qualified undocumented young adults who have been in the United States for at least five years under the DACA program to join. She says qualified non-citizens who are willing to fight and die for this country should be allowed to enlist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagobusiness.com/politics/donald-trump-faces-another-indictment-threat-hinz The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos