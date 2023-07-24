China to step up policy adjustments amid torturous recovery





China to step up macroeconomic adjustments – Politburo

Said will focus on expanding domestic demand

Adjust and optimize ownership policies when appropriate

Says the economy faces new difficulties and challenges BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) – China will step up policy support for the economy amid a torturous post-COVID recovery, focusing on stimulating domestic demand, the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on Monday, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The world’s second-largest economy grew at a fragile pace in the second quarter as demand weakened at home and abroad, increasing pressure on policymakers to provide more stimulus to shore up the post-COVID recovery. “Currently, the Chinese economy is facing new difficulties and challenges, which mainly stem from insufficient domestic demand, difficulties in the operation of some enterprises, hidden risks and dangers in key areas, as well as a bleak and complex external environment,” Xinhua quoted the Politburo as saying. The top leaders pledged to “step up macroeconomic policy adjustments, focus on expanding domestic demand, enhance confidence and avert risks, and continuously promote the improvement of economic operations,” Xinhua said. China will implement its macroeconomic adjustments in a precise and vigorous manner and step up countercyclical adjustments, as the government sticks to prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, the Politburo said. Separately, Xinhua quoted President Xi as saying in a meeting with non-Chinese Communist Party members that China will strive to meet its annual development goals. While China is on track to meet its modest growth target of around 5% for 2023, there are risks that the annual target will not be met for the second consecutive year, analysts said. A senior central bank official said earlier this month that the bank would use policy tools such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to tackle challenges facing the world’s second-largest economy. China will actively expand domestic demand, raising residents’ incomes to release consumption’s fundamental role in economic growth, while accelerating the issuance of local special bonds to boost investment. Xinhua said. The government will boost demand for automobiles, electronics and household products and promote tourism consumption, Xinhua added. China will adjust and optimize its real estate policies at the appropriate time in response to “significant changes” in the relationship between supply and demand in the real estate market, Xinhua said. Amid the growing local debt repayment burden, China will effectively resolve local government debt risks and formulate a set of plans to resolve local debt issues, Xinhua said. China will improve the development environment for private enterprises and stabilize foreign trade and investment, Xinhua said. Last week, China also issued guidelines to improve the private sector and pledged to make it “bigger, better and stronger”. Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Kevin Yao, Joe Cash and the Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Chizu Nomiyama Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/china-step-up-policy-adjustments-focus-demand-politburo-2023-07-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos