Violence in Manipur: What action will PM Modi initiate? asks the former MPP vice-president that his mother was burned alive

Condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expressing concern over the Manipur crisis by focusing only on a single incident, former Manipur People’s Party (MPP) Deputy Chairman Dr. S Ibomcha asked him on July 23 what action would be taken by the government for allegedly burning his mother alive by armed miscreants.

Speaking to the media at a press conference held at the MPP office, Dr Ibomcha asked, What will our Prime Minister Modi say about my mother who was burned alive by armed Kuki militants on May 28 in Serou village, Kakching district.

He informed that his mother (late) Ibetombi, around 80 years old, was burned alive by armed miscreants in her house in Serou in Kakching district on May 28.

Dr S Ibomcha said his father S Churachand Singh, who died aged 80, was a freedom fighter honored by former President APJ Abdul Kalam. But none of the political leaders had said a single word about the brutal murder of his mother.

In the early morning of May 28, armed Kuki militants attacked us from five different sites in Serou. Serou is a model village and the government has allocated about 22 state forces following the violence in the state,” he added.

Ibomcha also said that state forces retaliated when the disbelievers attacked them and one disbeliever was shot dead by security forces in the middle of Serou Bazar.

He further informed that the villagers fled for their lives after the attack. However, his 80-year-old mother was inside the house and his nephew went to rescue his grandmother but was unable to do so as the militants fired on him.

”A bullet hit my nephew’s arm and he is currently being treated at RIMS Hospital. Later, my mother was burned to death by Kuki militants, Ibomcha said.

The MPP leader also questioned the motive behind the construction of prefabricated houses for the displaced people in some specific places.

Does the government plan to keep the Meitei as refugees in their own country? If the indigenous Meitei people cannot be protected at home by providing adequate security forces, what good is the government,” Ibomcha said.

Meanwhile, the Manipur International Youth Center (MIYC) has questioned the Prime Minister for not sharing a single word of sympathy over the callous incident of an old elderly woman being burned alive on May 28 in Serou by miscreants.

In an official statement, the MIYC said Sorokhaibam Ibetombi, 80, from Serou, was allegedly burned to death by a Kuki militant inside a house after he locked all the outside doors on May 28. A deceased person’s husband received the All-India Freedom Fighter Tamrapatra award. But no political leader, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, nor any national media dared to say a single word when the old woman was mercilessly killed.

MIYC said that for more than two months, Manipur has been reeling from violence resulting in the loss of many lives and property. But Prime Minister Modi broke his silence after 77 days of ethnic violence by expressing his condemnation of a single incident in which two women marched naked.

”The Government of India and the Prime Minister remain deaf and silent to the many incidents occurring in Manipur. Such a one-sided nature gives the impression that they are trying to cover up their failures by taking a one-sided view of the crisis,” he alleged.

He further sued and said that under the shadow of a draconian act of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), many Manipuri were killed and tortured.

”Many Meitei women have been sexually assaulted, raped or attacked in the capital Delhi and in the metropolitan cities of India. However, these things did not attract the media,” he added.