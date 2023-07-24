Targeting Trump makes him stronger





Donald Trump is expected to report his latest pending indictment as an in-kind contribution to the campaign.

An in-kind contribution is when something of value is given or loaned to influence a federal election.

Giving a showcase for the head office to a candidate would be an in-kind contribution, for example. It is a thing of value.

Sometimes it’s better than cash.

The last thing of value given to Trump is the overwhelming media attention he is receiving regarding the letter he received from the Department of Justice last Sunday.

Trump is probably better known around the world than Joe Biden.

The letter informed Trump that he was the target of the department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, an election that Trump says was rigged.

Such a letter indicates that Democratic headhunter Jack Smith, the special counsel, will seek to indict Trump any day now.

The charges could include conspiracy and obstruction of official process, which was the US Senate’s certification of President Joe Bidens’ 2020 election victory, as well as the January 6 Capito Riots.

This will be the Biden administration’s second federal indictment against the former president, who also happens to be the expected Republican nominee to challenge Biden for re-election in 2024.

The first was Trump’s indictment on federal charges of storing boxes of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home that he shouldn’t have had.

It’s like the boxes of classified documents that Biden had stored in separate places, including the garage of his Delaware home.

However, given the two-tier justice system that has developed under Democrats and the Biden administration, Biden shouldn’t be charged with anything.

It’s Trump they want to see campaigning from a jail cell, not Joe Biden. Biden has enough to do to keep his son Hunter Biden from making time.

Trump also faces legal action in New York as well as an election interference investigation in Georgia.

But every time the Biden-controlled Justice Department and the FBI pursue Trump, his stock goes down and Trump goes up.

The more Biden uses Attorney General Merrick Garland to destroy Trump, the stronger Trump becomes. Of the pair, it’s Garland who looks like the deer caught in the headlights, not Trump.

As Friedrich Nietzsche once remarked, whatever doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. It’s Trump.

In the process, the Biden administration did something once thought impossible. By harassing Trump to prevent him from running for president, Biden has made Donald Trump a victim.

And Trump, relishing the role, is banking on victimhood to help him. That’s why he revealed the existence of the target letter on this Truth Social platform before Smith or Garland could leak it to the Washington Post, their favorite outlet.

The move gave Trump a chance to comment on the pending indictment before Smith or Garland could.

And true to form, Trump called the probe a witch hunt.

This witch hunt is about election interference and a complete and total militarization of law enforcement, he said.

Trump is right, and a growing number of people beyond his support base agree with him.

Never in the history of the country has a president sought to send his predecessor to prison, not to mention that his predecessor is the leading candidate to beat him in the next elections.

This is something that happens in third world countries, not in the greatest democracy in history.

Trump is no saint. The world knows it. Neither did Joe Biden.

Unlike Joe Biden, Trump has never been on the payroll of the Chinese Communist Party, nor has he benefited from the money of the mightily armed Hunter Biden from China, Ukraine and Romania and who knows where else.

Trump was an unpredictable but effective president. He could be one again.

He doesn’t deserve what Biden is doing to him; no one does.

Biden and the Democrats are turning the country into a crummy banana republic.

Peter Lucas is a veteran journalist and political columnist from Massachusetts.

Attorney General Merrick Garland (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/07/24/lucas-targeting-trump-makes-him-stronger/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos