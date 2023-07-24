Malang-Blitar Toll Road Uncertain, Joko Widodo: Priority for Toll Road Development Still Outside Java





JATIMTIMES – The continuation of the construction of the toll road to link Malang to Blitar is still uncertain when it will be carried out. Because apparently, according to President Joko Widodo, the priority for the development of toll roads is currently still outside of Java. Although in fact, the construction of a highway became the request he received most during his visit to the region. Including in Malang Raya which includes Malang City, Batu City and Malang Regency. Read also :

“It is a demand for toll road construction not only in East Java, every time I go to the area, the demand is always the same,” Joko Widodo said during a visit to Malang on Monday (7/24/2023). However, he explained that regional officials across Indonesia see the construction of toll roads as a trigger for economic growth. In particular by raising new economic points. “Because regional leaders see that the toll highway can trigger new economic growth poles, accelerate the mobility of people and logistical goods,” explained Joko Widodo. As such, the construction of toll roads is the request he listens to the most from the heads of the region. Because with the availability of adequate road access, it will certainly facilitate the economic route. “Because its benefits are needed, the demands are many. But the priority is always outside of Java,” added Joko Widodo. Read also :

However, this does not exclude the possibility that the construction of toll roads on the island of Java may be continued at several points. Provided that according to him respects the feasibility of the internal rate of return (IRR). The IRR is a measurement parameter for the analysis of a project or an investment, including toll roads. Where these measurements are usually done to calculate the profit level of an investment. “In Java, as long as the internal declaration or IRR is entered, you are welcome. If indeed the IRR is still not feasible, then this is where it can be given to BUMN or the Ministry of PUPR. In essence, everything is still seen and calculated. Including Java and Malang”, concluded Joko Widodo.

