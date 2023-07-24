Gulf Arab countries are among those reshaping the global security order

The various meetings held in the Arab Gulf over the past week represent a qualitative leap towards a new era of self-security and collective security for the region and the world.

From visits by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the summit involving the leaders of the GCC and those of the five Central Asian countries, attention is given to the Gulf’s vision on security issues and how to shape them locally and regionally.

This important new development is not only crucial for the GCC, but also for security relations between its member states and their traditional allies, as well as for security relations with countries that have recently established strategic relations with the Gulf region, such as China and Russia.

Equally important, the Gulf Arab countries have taken it upon themselves to address their concerns about Iran and Turkey, and they are working to resolve their issues independently.

The concept of collective security has changed since the start of the war in Ukraine, with international security no longer being the fundamental pillar of international relations, especially after the globalization of NATO and its expansion in Asia.

Blocs that emerged during the Cold War, such as the Non-Aligned Movement, have faded (although the G7 remains a cohesive entity). The BRICS grouping initially appeared as a challenge to the West, but its aspirations to become an alternative economic and security bloc that could lead to international security proved unrealistic. The G20 has had problems due to irreconcilable differences among its members over the war in Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine has been an opportunity for regional blocs to reinvent themselves, or at least to accelerate their integration

NATO has become perhaps the most important military alliance in the world, with the war in Ukraine having served to reinforce its technological and strategic superiority. The conflict appears to have provided American and European defense industries with an opportunity to test their weapons and military technology for further development.

It has also provided an opportunity for regional blocs to reinvent themselves, or at least accelerate their integration. A strategic vision, for example, is emerging among GCC countries that includes a multi-layered and multi-dimensional regional security concept.

To be clear, the group is not inclined to ally with China or Russia against NATO globalization. In fact, there is no indication that NATO intends to globalize towards the Gulf, nor that the GCC countries are ready to join an alliance against Russia and China.

The globalization of NATO could worry China and Russia because of their inability to react accordingly.

Russia cannot establish a bloc on the model of the now defunct Warsaw Pact. And while China is capable of mounting a military response to NATO globalization, especially in the South China Sea, it cannot create and develop a bloc like this. This is important, and it is an issue that GCC countries consider when making their own security choices.

Previously, it was believed that the BRICS could counter NATO, and some countries, including in the Gulf, had expressed interest in joining. But the conflict in Ukraine has suspended the rise of the groupings, although a summit is due to take place in South Africa next month.

The most significant phase of BRICS political solidarity emerged at the UN when these countries coordinated their positions against NATO military operations in Libya. It had similarly taken unanimous positions on other issues, including the Syrian civil war, sometimes even opposing positions taken by the Gulf countries although things have since changed, with the positions of the two groupings on various issues being more aligned today.

The GCC’s pragmatism freed it from binding politics, as it charted a new course for settling disagreements without abandoning fundamental principles. An example of this can be seen in its member states which have improved their relations with Turkey in recent months.

The Jeddah summit involving the Central Asian republics of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan also testifies to the GCC countries’ long-term strategic thinking regarding their relations with the rest of the world.

These former Soviet republics were once within the Soviet and later Russian sphere of influence, but given their importance, they were never far from the radar of US and Iranian interests. The Jeddah summit came at an opportune time and may have been convened due to Russian concerns over the Ukrainian war.

At the summit, the leaders discussed all aspects of economic, political and security cooperation to enhance stability in Central Asia, given its geopolitical and strategic importance and its vast natural resources. The summit also highlighted the importance of fighting religious extremism and various forms of violence, boldly emphasizing their identity as modern and moderate Islamic countries.

The geopolitical landscape undergoes almost daily changes. Arab Gulf countries are carefully weighing their options, watching developments between the major powers, and pursuing their own agendas and priorities. They are fully aware of the big picture and are receptive to it. They don’t want to get caught up in high-powered competitions, but rather carefully read the evolution of their alliances and challenges.

Not so long ago, there was a simpler equation between the United States and the former Soviet Union. Today, it’s not just about America versus China. Instead, we are in a phase where regional actors are not working to replace the great powers, but rather seek to take their rightful place in the new concept of global security.

