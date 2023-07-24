Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023 on July 28





On July 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate “Semicon India 2023,” a first demonstration of India’s prowess in semiconductors and chip design innovation.

The event, which will bring together companies such as Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors and STMicroelectronics, will highlight India’s rapid progress towards establishing a global semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem. The event is expected to provide an in-depth look at cutting-edge technologies and advances in chip manufacturing, as well as bringing together the biggest names in the semiconductor and technology industries. “The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology…is poised to make significant progress in revolutionizing the semiconductor landscape in India with the inauguration of ‘Semicon India 2023’ in Gandhinagar, by…Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28, 2023,” a statement said. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will open an exclusive exhibition ahead of the main event on July 25. The exhibition aims to provide visitors with an in-depth look at the cutting-edge technologies and developments driving the semiconductor industry. This platform offers aspiring students a valuable chance to gain insight into semiconductor production, paving the way for a successful career in this industry. Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also attend Semicon India 2023. Industry leaders and heads of semiconductor companies will also attend the event. The inaugural program will highlight investment opportunities in India’s semiconductor industry. “Semicon India, a nationally prestigious event, promises to be a catalyst for advancements in the semiconductor industry through invaluable networking, technology demonstrations and lucrative business opportunities. With a strong focus on innovation, participation and growth, this event is of immense significance in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry in India and Gujarat,” the statement read. Global stalwarts of semiconductor chips, display manufacturing, chip design and assembly will come together to share their views on emerging opportunities in India. The Government of Gujarat has unveiled the Semiconductor Policy (2022-2027) – a strategic initiative that reflects the state’s commitment to fostering accelerated and inclusive growth in the national semiconductor chip manufacturing sector. Computer storage chip maker Micron has announced plans to set up a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat, which involves a total investment of $2.75 billion (about Rs 22,540 crore)

