Donald Trump news today: Trump hits out at deranged Jack Smith as potential impeachment for Jan. 6 looms





Trump shares threatening fan-made video

Donald Trump has attacked the grand jury’s investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and its efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election because he could face criminal charges as early as this week.

In a Truth Social rant on Sunday night, the former president lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying the investigations were a coordinated hoax and a ploy to STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION through PROSECUTOR MISCONDUCT at levels never seen before in the United States.

It comes as former Vice President Mike Pence downplayed Mr Trump’s actions leading up to the Capitol riot, saying he didn’t know whether they were criminal or not.

Although his remarks were reckless, from what I know I’m still not convinced they were criminal, Mr. Pence, who is also a Republican presidential candidate, told CNN State of the Union.

In one of the clearest signs that Mr. Trump could face federal charges for his efforts to nullify the 2020 election, the former president said last week that he had received a letter saying he was the target of a grand jury investigation.

Rachel Sharp24 July 2023 13:00

1690198200Judge says ex-president raped columnist E Jean Carroll

The judge overseeing the Donald Trump sex abuse case brought by columnist E Jean Carroll rejected his bid to overturn the jury’s verdict and hinted at his legal team’s argument.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled this week that the jury’s award of $2 million to Ms. Carroll for its finding that Mr. Trump had indeed sexually abused her was not excessive, given that while the actions alleged by his accuser did not meet the legal definition of rape, they certainly met the colloquial meaning of the word.

Oliver O’Connell24 July 2023 12:30

1690196449Jack Smith Contacted Georgia Governor About Trump’s Effort To Cancel 2020 Election

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has provided insight into the possible scope of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election.

The Republican governor – who survived a Trump-backed attempt to oust him from office last year – told USA Today on Sunday that Mr Smith’s office had contacted him.

However, it is unclear at what stage Mr Smith’s investigation has reached or whether Mr Kemps’ office has provided or agreed to provide any evidence or testimony.

Rachel Sharp24 July 2023 12:00

1690194600Trump classified documents trial scheduled for May 2024

The Florida federal judge overseeing the Espionage and Obstruction of Justice Act against former President Donald Trump has rejected the disgraced ex-presidents’ offer to delay his trial until after the 2024 election.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order on Friday granting the government’s request to set an expedited trial date and schedule for pretrial motions, with a start date of May 20, 2024.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell24 July 2023 11:30

1690192849Trump hits out at bothered Jack Smith in Sunday night rant about legal issues

Think about it! Between Mueller, Deranged Jack Smith and congressional committees, over $100 million has been spent investigating me since I stepped off the escalator at Trump Tower, Trump fumed.

Biden is a criminal, and almost no money, by comparison, has been spent investigating him. Be smart, Republicans, they’re trying to steal the election from you!

Rachel Sharp24 July 2023 11:00

1690191000How could prosecutors accuse Trump of racketeering in the Georgia case?

The Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state is reportedly weighing a racketeering indictment against the former president and others.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may be relying on evidence related to Mr. Trump’s infamous appeal to the state’s top election official to find votes for him, as well as the breaching of voting machines by a group of Trump-linked operatives, according to The Guardian, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Prosecutors are reportedly reviewing a racketeering indictment, including laws relating to witness influence and computer intrusion.

An indictment is expected in the first two weeks of August.

Oliver O’Connell24 July 2023 10:30

1690187400Explained: Trump, January 6, and a plot to cancel the 2020 election

Alex Woodward explains how a sprawling Justice Department investigation into Donald Trump and his allies could lead to multiple criminal charges against the former president.

Oliver O’Connell24 July 2023 09:30

1690181673How Trump is gaining an advantage in the substantive battle for delegates

Set aside polls, fundraising numbers or Donald Trump’s name recognition as indicators of his early dominance of the Republican presidential contest. He has what may prove to be the most important advantage in the race: a head start in winning the delegates needed to clinch the GOP nomination.

While the delegate count won’t begin to take shape until voting begins next January, Trump’s edge in the race to win their votes has been in the works for years.

Many state Republican parties changed their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more win-win contests and requiring candidates to get higher vote percentages to claim delegates.

Shweta Sharma24 July 2023 07:54

1690180200DeSantis says he accepts Trump being prosecuted for a traditional crime

There is a scenario in which Governor Ron DeSantis would applaud the prosecution of former President Donald Trump, but only if Mr. Trump committed a traditional crime like robbing a bank.

Look, no one is above the law, DeSantis said during an appearance on Newsmax.

If Donald Trump or any big political figure gets caught robbing a bank or doing things that we know are traditional crimes that people are prosecuted for every day, that’s how the cookie crumbles.

Abe Asher reported on Governors’ comments.

Oliver O’Connell24 July 2023 07:30

1690174396Mike Pence says he is not yet convinced that Donald Trump’s actions on January 6 were criminal

Former Vice President Mike Pence has said he is not yet convinced that Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the January 6, 2021 Capitol bombings were criminal because his former boss is expected to face federal criminal charges.

Although his remarks were reckless, from what I know I’m still not convinced they were criminal, Mr. Pence, who is also a Republican presidential candidate, told CNN State of the Union.

In one of the clearest signs that Mr. Trump could face federal charges for his efforts to nullify the 2020 election, the former president said he received a letter saying he was the target of a grand jury investigation.

I hope it doesn’t come to that, Mr. Pence said of a possible indictment of Mr. Trump for efforts to nullify the 2020 election. He said it should be left to the American public to determine whether Mr. Trump was responsible.

His actions were reckless, Pence said. He added: Honestly, I don’t know what his intention was on January 6, 2021.

Shweta Sharma24 July 2023 05:53

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-mike-pence-news-today-b2380747.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

