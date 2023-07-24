Who is Kari Lake? Everything we know about Donald Trump’s running mate





Former President Donald Trump has yet to name his running mate for the 2024 election, and Axios reported months ago that he was strongly considering a woman for the job.

One of the names that has popped up is that of former TV news anchor Kari Lake, who has often been spotted at Mar-a-Lago, apparently aiming to become Trump’s vice presidential pick.

Who is Kari Lake?

Lake was the Republican nominee in the 2022 election for governor of Arizona and was endorsed by the former president. However, she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, despite refusing to concede. The former host then took legal action to have the results overturned and have herself declared the winner – a claim that the courts dismissed.

Controversies haunted the 53-year-old governors’ campaign, including spreading false claims that Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election and demanding that those who accepted the defeat of former presidents be thrown in jail.

Kari Lake is asked on the Catturds podcast if she wants to be Trumps vice president; I campaigned for him in Iowa. I do this and I don’t want anything in return. In fact, I’m considering running for the US Senate. pic.twitter.com/H0nv5B0Ne0

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2023 Kari Lakes Media Career

Before his first foray into politics, Lake had a long career in television news. She started working in the media over 30 years ago as an intern while still studying at the University of Iowa, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism.

She is best known for her work at KSAZ-TV, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, Arizona. In her last years working in news, she shared misinformation regarding covid-19 on social media, making her a controversial figure on the station.

Change political party

Lake made the rounds of political affiliations. She was a Republican until 2006, when she registered as an independent. Two years later, she registered as a Democrat and supported Barack Obama in 2008. Then in 2012, she started registering as a Republican again and has been with the party ever since.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.as.com/latest_news/who-is-kari-lake-everything-we-know-about-donald-trumps-possible-running-mate-n/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos