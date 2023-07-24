Loose ceiling at Prime Minister Modi’s newly opened Veer Savarkar airport Sparks Row, government ‘explains’ why





Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the loose ceiling at the recently opened Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair was deliberately loosened for CCTV work. Citing Congressman Jairam Ramesh’s tweet about the incident, Scindia said the opposition should seek an explanation instead of “jumping the gun”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the airport’s new terminal last week. “The structure is outside the terminal building. In addition, part of the false ceiling had been deliberately loosened for CCTV work. High winds (about 100 km/h) later caused the panels to swing as seen in the video. The false ceiling had been restored after completing the work. Next time, instead of jumping the gun and looking for sensationalism out of nothing, just look for an explanation,” he tweeted. The structure is outside the terminal building. In addition, part of the false ceiling had been deliberately loosened for CCTV work. High winds (about 100 km/h) later caused the panels to sway as seen in the video. The false ceiling had been restored after the work was completed.… https://t.co/DuLYjUIk0V — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 24, 2023 Earlier, reacting to images of fallen ceilings, Ramesh took to Twitter and said, “The Prime Minister will usher in anything these days – even if it’s unfinished or substandard infrastructure (highways, airports, bridges, trains etc). More than willing ministers keen to boost their Sensex with him oblige.” “Taxpayers and citizens are paying the price. What a sad state of affairs in ‘New India’!” added the Congress leader. On Sunday, as heavy rains continued to hit parts of Gujarat, Ahmedabad airport was flooded as a result of which passengers found it difficult to get around. Congestion at the airport gave passengers a hard time. The airport authority asked passengers to check in with their airlines about their flights. Since then, passengers have shared images of the flooded airport on social networks. Ahmedabad Airport said in a statement yesterday: “Due to heavy rain and congestion around the airport, we ask all passengers to check with their respective airlines before commencing their journey. Passengers are also advised to avoid parking at the airport.” He added: “Our teams are working around the clock to ensure a safe and comfortable journey to our #GatewayToGoodness.” Subscribe and follow ABP live on Telegram: https://t.me/officialabplive

