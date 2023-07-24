China’s Sluggish Economy Xi Jinping Dizzy, prepare that position now!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Chinese government has announced numerous measures to revive its economy. It came at a time when the country’s economic performance was below expectations despite opening after the Covid-19 lockdown. Last week, the authorities announced a series of promises targeted at specific sectors or aimed at convincing private and foreign investors of a more favorable investment environment. Here are some of the key measures released by the Chinese government in recent weeks as summarized by CNBC International, Monday (7/24/2023): ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT 1. Investment In Monday’s 17-point statement, the National Development and Reform Commission promised to attract more private capital to participate in the construction of major national projects and major industrial supply chain projects. The NDRC said it would support private investment in sectors such as transportation, water conservation, clean energy, new infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and modern agricultural facilities. The agency also encourages private investment projects to issue real estate investment trusts (REITS) in the infrastructure sector to promote asset diversification and expand investment and financing channels for private investment. The central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and the National Administration of Foreign Exchange adjusted cross-border funding guidelines last Thursday to make it possible for private parties to borrow more from foreign sources. “After making life harder for many private companies in recent years, Chinese leadership is changing course and making high-level promises to improve the business environment,” Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics, wrote in a note. “But while parts of the services sector would benefit from a more favorable official stance, much of the current cautiousness of private businesses reflects constraints on the wider economy where regulatory adjustments are of limited use,” he added. 2. Consumption The NDRC pledged last Tuesday to “recover and expand” consumption as part of a broad plan to boost growth that includes raising household incomes, improving the business environment for private enterprises and stabilizing youth employment. The pledge, made at the agency’s regular monthly press conference, comes a day after a series of disappointing economic data sparked fresh calls for policy support to boost growth. Last Monday, official data showed China’s GDP for the second quarter grew 6.3% from a year ago, missing market expectations of 7.3%. That marked growth of 0.8% from the first quarter, and slower than the 2.2% quarter-over-quarter pace recorded in the January-March period. Even on a weak base from a year ago, given Shanghai’s lockdown at the time, retail sales growth slowed significantly to 3.1% in June from a year earlier, from 12.7% in May. Last week, hours after the NDRC’s statement, China’s Ministry of Commerce followed suit with a joint announcement with a dozen other government departments, announcing an 11-point plan to boost domestic consumption of household consumer goods and services. These include guidelines for local governments to increase renovations of old homes, promises to encourage the increase of online business platforms and the development of the “15 minute city” concept. 3. Automotive At a special press conference on Friday, the NDRC released a 10-point plan to increase car ownership, especially for “new energy” vehicles. This will include increasing the capacity of the rural electricity grid, reducing the costs associated with the purchase and charging of electric vehicles. In June, Beijing extended tax breaks for electric vehicle purchases. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article 12 Xi Jinping’s “cries” to Russia-Ukraine, anything? (tps/me)



