Trump’s Threats Will Only Backfire, They Prove Jack Smith’s Whole Case





Last week, Donald Trump went wild with one of his disguised fundraising appeals on Truth Social, this time claiming Special Prosecutor Jack Smith sent him a letter saying he was the target of a Justice Department investigation, this time related to Trump’s attempted coup that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Such letters are often preliminary to indictments. Most legal experts say it’s a virtual certainty in this case. Recent reports suggest that Trump will likely face charges of conspiracy to defraud the government and obstruction of official process. He can also be charged with conspiring to deprive people of their civil rights, using a law passed to empower federal authorities to deal with the Klu Klux Klan.

Considering his latest set of indictments were about the Espionage Act, it’s crazy that these potential indictments are even more serious. Most experts believe Smith wouldn’t do this if he didn’t have the evidence of a conviction, and the possible charges are serious enough to lock Trump away for the rest of his life. As the House Select Committee hearings into the Jan. 6 attack showed, there is substantial evidence that Trump knowingly conspired, and no doubt Smith’s grand jury investigation uncovered more. All of this suggests that Trump’s regular social media meltdowns aren’t just fundraising maneuvers, but genuine displays of panic from a man who has undoubtedly long worried if all his crimes will catch up with him.

However, Trump isn’t just whining in his usual all-caps style. He is also stepping up his violent threats, in a helpless attempt to scare federal prosecutors into backing down. On Tuesday, Trump gave an interview on an Iowa-based talk show where, like a mob, he issued a “warning” that was actually a threat. Asked about the possibility of going to jail, the former president said, “I think it’s even a very dangerous thing to talk about, because we have an extremely passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016.”

Then on Thursday, Trump posted a video on his Truth Social account that was even less subtle. In it, ominous music plays over a shot of Trump’s eyes glowing, as his voiceover says, “If you f**k with us, if you do anything wrong to us, we’re gonna do things to you that haven’t been done before.”

On Sunday, he went hard on Truth Social, enveloping his followers with violent unsubtle language. “IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. WE MUST STOP THESE ‘MONSTERS’ FROM FURTHER DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!” he raved in a post. He has also repeatedly reposted threatening memes sent by his often drunk QAnon followers.

It’s part of a larger pattern of Trump trying, with intermittent success, to replicate the events of Jan. 6 by inciting his supporters to violence. He posted photos suggesting he would like to beat District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is suing him for fraud in New York, with a baseball bat. He implicitly celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Branch Davidians’ self-immolation in Waco, Texas, with a rally that also celebrated the Jan. 6 riot. He posted former President Barack Obama’s speech, which led a follower to attempt to assassinate Obama. He shared information about prosecutors’ families, another obvious threat. He issued threatening rhetoric after federal authorities searched Mar-a-Lago for missing classified documents, which led to the death of a supporter in an attack on an FBI office.

Being bad at terrorism is no defense, especially for someone who keeps trying to incite political violence.

Trump loves to hide behind his security guards while telling his idiot supporters to commit acts of violence for him. He does it more often than most people eat lunch. That’s why legal experts so often pity Trump’s defense attorneys, even though they make their fortunes from his campaign donors. This stuff isn’t just dangerous and frowned upon. It also destroys what was Trump’s strongest defense in any case on Jan. 6. He can no longer pretend he wasn’t trying to start a riot when he told his supporters to “march” on the Capitol, and they did it on their own. Instead, Trump gives prosecutors a pattern of behavior they can point to.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to his Standing Room Only newsletter.

Trump’s repeated efforts to make another January 6 happen not only make it harder to prove his innocence in court. It also makes it much harder for Republicans who foolishly always try to defend Trump in the court of public opinion. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., shouted that it was only happening because “Trump is up in the polls.” This is the same McCarthy who, immediately after the uprising, correctly said that Trump “bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by rioters.” Other Republicans have followed suit claiming the whole thing is ridiculous. House Minority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., for example, has complained of a “double standard.”

These types of BS defenses hinge on pretending that Trump didn’t attempt a coup or incite an insurrection as if it was all some weird coincidence. Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., provided a good example of the stupidity of this situation, awkwardly telling CNN that Trump “should have come out with more force” when telling the rioters to go home on Jan. 6. The clear implication is that the rioters were simply acting on their own, and Trump’s only sin was to move too slowly in response. In reality, Trump sent these rioters to the Capitol as part of a larger plot to block President Joe Biden’s voter certification so that a group of bogus voters, some of whom face charges, could come in and steal the election for him. The “Trump didn’t want this riot” game is silly on the face of it, but gets sillier every time Trump makes another threat.

Harshly pleading with his supporters to use violence to block legal proceedings is Trump’s standard operating procedure. Of course, that doesn’t work most of the time. Most of the time, his followers ignore his repeated pleas to go to jail in an unsuccessful attempt to stop him. Even when he can get his followers to act violently, they have so far failed to achieve their goals, thankfully. Trump keeps coming back to the well of violent threats because he’s mean and not very bright, so he can’t accept that his favorite move just doesn’t work for him. But being bad at terrorism is no defense, especially for someone who keeps trying to incite political violence.

“Stop saying I’m violent or I’ll send people to murder your family” is a flimsy argument, of course. That Trump keeps going, however, is a sign that he’s as desperate as he is stupid. He knows he can’t win the case on the merits, so his efforts are focused on trying to prevent any case from moving forward. The good news is that Smith won’t be intimidated. The man pursued violent gang members and war criminals. A coward like Trump is not going to shake the nerves of the special prosecutor who took him so forcefully.

Learn more

about Trump’s reliance on violent rhetoric

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/07/24/will-only-backfire-on-him–they-prove-jack-smiths-entire-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos