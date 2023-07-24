Politics
modi: After Gandhi, no one has a deep understanding of Indian social psychology as PM Modi: Ajay Singh
Singh, who is the author of the book “The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party”, was speaking at the launch of his book here in the United States on Sunday at an event titled “Impact Modi” hosted in New Jersey by the non-profit arts and culture organization Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC).
Prime Minister Modi has traveled extensively across India and “his understanding of social psychology is very deep”, which gives the Indian leader “strength” to deal with various issues, Singh said.
“I wrote a lot about this in the book and my thesis was, which has been quoted often, that after Gandhi, no one else had such a deep understanding of Indian social psychology as Modi,” said Singh, press secretary to President Draupadi Murmu.
Singh was answering a question about Prime Minister Modi’s huge popularity and how decisions such as demonetization did not affect his position.
A seasoned journalist with more than 35 years of experience, Singh was appointed press secretary to then-President Ram Nath Kovind in September 2019. His book, which chronicles how the Bharatiya Janata Party has transformed itself over the decades and “reveals Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lesser-known contributions to that end, such as his experiments with traditional methods of party building”, was published in India in July 2022. Hir Jaiswal as well only by prominent members of the Indo-American community, Singh noted that, as he mentioned in the book, the BJP “has built an organization that is so robust and so strong that it will outlive individuals”.
He noted that in the 1950s the Congress party had this kind of robust organization and it lasted until 2014.
Highlighting the history of the BJP, from its predecessor the Bharatiya Jana Sangh which was formed in 1951 to the national elections in 2014 when Modi became prime minister after a landslide victory, Singh said as he watched the Modi wave unfold, he reflected on the developments taking place at the ground level that were leading to this shift in the national political landscape.
“Since these questions have been before us for almost a decade, many answers have been offered to date. Some believe it is Modi’s charisma and oratorical skills, others attribute his unwavering commitment to the political ideology of ‘Nation First'” while some say his “special emphasis on development and good governance did the trick”.
“It is true that all of these factors helped cement the position of the BJP in the Indian political landscape,” Singh said, but added that, taken together, these reasons cannot explain the magnitude of the BJP’s victories.
Singh noted that the leader of the BJP, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was also extremely charismatic and an exceptional speaker. The Vajpayee government was also known for its emphasis on good governance and development work, although it lacked numbers and “had to depend on allies to come to power and as a result some of the burning issues were left unresolved.”
“Modi, as prime minister, has the numbers and has therefore taken decisive action” such as the repeal of Article 370.
“Which explains Modi’s astonishing success… I have to reveal the full answer. I’m afraid there is nothing mysterious about it. Rather, it is a boring factor of nuts and bolts, namely party building. It is the full explanation of Modi’s rise and rise.”
Singh noted that from a “strong presence” in India’s northeast to other states in the country, the BJP, which was previously confined to certain areas, “broke geographical boundaries”.
Co-option of different social segments and expansion in geographic region “is the main strength of the party”, Singh said.
Singh pointed out that in analyzing Modi’s ways of expanding the party, “I realized that he was not playing strictly by the party’s playbook. That is, he was not relying solely on conventional or traditional techniques, but was continuously experimenting and innovating…His approach can be called disruptive in a positive sense.”
Singh also pointed out that in India, any expansion of a political party almost always comes at the expense of ideology. “The more popular a party becomes, the more its ideology becomes diluted. With Modi, however, it is the opposite. As he has brought more and more supporters into the fold, the BJP’s ideology has indeed returned to its roots.”
In response to a question on how the BJP has managed to expand beyond its traditional strongholds, Singh said one of the methods, which is “Modi’s innovation”, is to bring into its ranks people who have excelled in different spheres of life.
Responding to a question on how Prime Minister Modi is handling some of the decisions made by his government such as the repeal of Section 370 and the agricultural laws, which were later withdrawn, Singh said Modi “has his own way of handling these issues… On some issues he takes a broader view of the nation… He would not rely on prestige when it comes to integrity or national security.”
Last year, when India celebrated 75 years of independence, Modi declared the next 25 years – the period leading up to the country’s centenary as a free nation – as “Amrit Kaal”, a time that will shape a new India, Singh said. “It is already happening, whether in diplomacy or the economy, physical infrastructure or in the newfound confidence of the younger generation. It is no secret that without Modi at the helm, the scenario of the last decades would have been a little different.”
In his opening remarks, Singh said wherever Prime Minister Modi goes, he has a “knack for creating waves” and his state visit to the United States last month was no exception.
“Modi’s visit showed in various ways the importance he attaches to the United States and, more importantly, the importance this nation attaches to him. What could explain this chemistry? If you ask me, the main one among the many reasons must be democracy,” Singh said.
Asked about his thoughts on Modi on the world stage and his role in shaping India’s position internationally, Singh said Modi had a “natural skill” to relate to most world leaders. “Which he does with a certain finesse, which is remarkable,” Singh said, adding that the Indian leader relied on India’s inherent strength.
The event was moderated by Vikram J. Singh, Senior Advisor, Defense and Aerospace at the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia.
