“DeSantis more dangerous than Trump”, the governor of Florida promotes a reprimand video | world news





“DeSantis is more dangerous than Donald Trump” “This guy is worse than Trump” “If you thought Donald Trump was bad, you got something else coming”

The Governor of Florida and Republican candidate in the race for President of the United States is proud of all the blame and loathing thrown at him by activists and left-wing leaders and has compiled it into his election campaign. In a video titled 6 MINUTES Of The Left Admitting They Fear DeSantis More Than Trump, several left-wing commentators, including Van Jones, David Pakman and Olayemi Olurin, criticize DeSantis and warn of why his presidency could spell disaster for America.

Figures released by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign revealed he raised more money than former President Donald Trump in the past quarter (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File, Photo by Anna Moneymaker (AFP)

In an effort to capitalize on the criticism leveled at him, DeSantis wants to portray himself as the worst version of Trump who will fulfill his unfinished agenda. The video captured many voices expressing concern over his presidential bid.

If Trump was the original Terminator DeSantis is like T-1000, the video opens with Trevor Noah clarifying his point.

“This guy is worse than Trump,” Van Jones says in the video.

What are the DeDSantis presidential promises

Speaking about DeSantis’ experience in governance and how serious he is about running his agenda, Olurin is heard saying, “He’s honestly more sinister, you know why? Because there is less buffoonery.

In the past, Ron DeSantis has pledged to eliminate four federal agencies if elected president – the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Department of Commerce, the Department of Energy and the Department of Education.

DeSantis who comes with tremendous financial resources and administrative experience and aims to destroy leftism and woke culture if elected to office.

Claiming that DeSantis is more disciplined, savvy and capable than Trump, leftist commentators believe he would be more capable of executing the Republican agenda. “It’s honestly more sinister, you know why? Because there’s less buffoonery,” Olurin adds.

Another interesting observation is that Trump gets easily distracted and ends up not doing much as DeSantis gets his plan done. Based on what he did in five years in Florida, what would he do with all the levers of power in the White House?, former Rep. David Jolly, D-Fla., explains in the video.

DeSantis’ growing popularity among his voting base didn’t sit too well with Trump, who shared his views on the video with Fox News, “That’s not what the commentators or the pundits think, that’s what the voters think, and they’re clearly behind President Trump in a big way.”

He further adds that Americans want to return to a prosperous nation and there is only one person who can do that, President Trump.

It will be interesting to see how Donald Trump reacts publicly to DeSantis’ bold move to use his opponents to counter his pet peeve.

