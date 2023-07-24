Rajeev Chandrasekhar attacks Rahul Gandhi over HAL, claims company became ‘the Rs 1.35 lakh cr company under PM Modi’

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday attacked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against state-owned aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The minister said Gandhi used “lies” to distract and mislead people, based on the 2019 Congress leader’s statement that claimed HAL was going to get sick.

Chandrasekhar was referring to Rahul Gandhis’ 2019 claim that the Modi government has weakened the major state-run aerospace company and destroyed India’s strategic capability to benefit Anil Ambani.

Chandrasekhar further noted that HAL has grown into a Rs 1.35 lakh crore business under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that HAL’s shares have become five times larger than they were in 2013, when Congress was in power at the Center.

Rahul Gandhi a few years ago criticized HAL and in his usual way of trying to criticize the government and using lies to distract and mislead people, he said that HAL was a company that was going to get sick. It is important for people to realize and celebrate how under PM Modi, HAL has become a Rs 1.35 lakh crore business. HAL shares have become five times what they were in 2013,” Chandrasekhar told ANI.

Not only did Gandhi accuse the BJP of taking advantage of Anil Ambani by not giving HAL the necessary funds, but he also attacked Nirmala Sitharaman, who was then defense minister. He accused Sitharaman of lying to parliament and evading his questions about the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Gandhi said then: So you have to undermine HAL, which the government is doing. They say HAL can’t build anything but Anil Ambani can. Anil Ambani never built an airplane in his life, HAL built several different types of airplanes.

He added that the “strategy” of this government is to weaken HAL and not give it enough money in addition to giving the “gift” to Anil Ambani.

“The government’s strategy is – weaken HAL, don’t give it money, destroy India’s strategic capability and give the ‘gift’ to Anil Ambani. That’s the plan and that’s what we are trying to thwart,” Gandhi had claimed.

Reacting to Gandhi’s allegations, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had, in turn, accused Congress of not supporting HAL during his rule and claimed that the government was now strengthening the public sector defense enterprise.

This war of words between the BJP and Congress had erupted after a January 2019 media report suggested that HAL had been forced to borrow around 1,000 crore rupees to pay its employees’ salaries for the first time in years.

The report further claimed that Defense PSU operations may come to a complete halt in 2019 due to lack of funds to make new purchases and/or pay its suppliers. The Ministry of Defense allocates budgets to the Defense Forces, which pays HAL out of the funds they receive.

HAL shares are trading up 0.90% at 3,885 apiece on BSE at the time of writing.

(With PTI inputs)

