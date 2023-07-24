



NEW DELHI: With Aerospace and Defense Company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited s ( HAL ) equities recording impressive growth, the BJP punched the leader of Congress Raoul Gandhi difficult to have campaigned against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the latter of weakening the public sector enterprise. According to a report by the ANI news agency, HAL’s shares have quadrupled over the past five years.

Reacting to the reports, the head of the BJP’s IT cell, Amit Malviya, strongly criticized Rahul. He said, Rahul Gandhi is dangerous. It is little read and often peddles #FakeNarrative, with a brazen disdain for its impact on society. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi led a campaign accusing Means PM to destroy HAL. The truth is that over the past five years, HAL’s stock price has increased fivefold! Malviya added: Similarly, Congress and its ecosystem complained that the SBI and LIC were damaged. SBI’s profit increased by 59% in the previous fiscal year, while LIC recorded an 800% increase in profitability.

The BJP leader alleged that these bogus campaigns were carried out to target Prime Minister Modi and his government and also to weaken people’s trust in public institutions, so that their crony friends could benefit in multiple ways. Before 2019 Parliament election, Rahul had waged a massive campaign against Modi accusing him of selling out HAL and other Public Sector Units (PSUs) to his costumed friends. The campaign included PM Modi Chowkidar’s call chor hai (the guardian is a thief).

On October 13, 2018, he visited HAL’s headquarters in Bangalore and interacted with 100 employees and former employees of the state-owned company for one hour. He said the Modi government had “insulted, hurt and destroyed” the future of the public sector company by stripping it of the offset contract with French aircraft manufacturer Dassault.

Rahul questioned the credibility and experience of the private company that secured the Rs 30,000 crore compensation contract.

He accused the then Minister of Defense Nirmala Sitharaman to “lie” to the nation and mislead the people. He alleged that she rushed to Paris to cover up alleged irregularities in the deal.

Rahul said companies such as HAL, ISRO and DRDO are “temples of modern India” and accused the Modi government of engaging in corruption and destroying them.

The former MP announced that Congress would fight this on the streets of India.

In January 2019, months before the last Lok Sabha election, the Congress leader accused Modi of “weakening” HAL to help his “suit-boot” friend.

Her allegation follows a media report which claimed that HAL was struggling with poor financial health and had been forced to borrow money to pay the salaries of its employees.

Rahul said that shouldn’t be a surprise. Flurry had been removed from HAL, and now to complete the job, the costume boot friend needs people who are in HAL. Without weakening HAL, this job cannot be done. The chowkidar (guardian) is loyal to his friendship, he has nothing to do with good or bad for the country, he added.

Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2019 election despite the campaign.

Meanwhile, shares of India’s top aerospace and defense company surged amid a push for indigenous defense manufacturing in the country. HAL has established itself as a formidable player on the stock exchanges.

Share prices of the public sector aerospace and defense company are currently trading at Rs 3,904.85 from Rs 800 in 2018.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted recently, During the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various government units in the public sector, banks and other entities showed significant growth, expansion and competitiveness, comparable to the remarkable five-fold increase in shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/india/hal-stocks-soar-bjp-attacks-rahul-gandhi-for-fake-campaign-against-pm-modi/articleshow/102079769.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos