Politics
China’s political bureau pledges to support economy but gives few details
Receive free updates on China’s economy
Well, send you a myFT Daily Summary email summarizing the latest Chinese economy news every morning.
Chinese leaders have pledged to boost consumer spending, tackle unemployment and provide more support to the struggling real estate sector as the world’s second-largest economy struggles to recover from the pandemic.
But promises of more second-half stimulus from the Communist parties’ ruling politburo were sketchy and unlikely to reassure investors worried about disappointing second-quarter growth.
A reading from a much-anticipated 24-member Politburo meeting on Monday said he believed the economic recovery was making torturous progress and there was a need to actively raise domestic demand and increase consumption by boosting residents’ incomes.
It is necessary to boost the consumption of automobiles, electronics and home furnishings, and promote the consumption of services such as sports, leisure and cultural tourism, the meeting said, according to a report by the official Xinhua News Agency.
After initially rebounding from the easing of draconian Covid-19 restrictions in December, China’s economy grew less than 1% in the second quarter from the previous three months as business and consumer confidence lagged.
The country’s once-powerful real estate sector, which has suffered a slump in demand following debt restrictions in recent years, fell further in the second quarter after a stronger start to the year.
Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics in Singapore, said a lack of details on the scale of the promised measures meant investors would remain in wait-and-see mode. Given the gravity of the current situation, it’s a little disappointing that they haven’t given us numbers, Evans-Pritchard said.
He said Chinese leaders were clearly worried. The statement mentioned the risks seven times, compared to three times in the more optimistic conclusions of the previous political bureau meeting devoted to the economy in April.
But they’re not so desperate that they feel the need to resort to old-school stimulus, of the big bang type used after the 2008 global financial crisis, Evans-Pritchard said.
Last month the government eased key interest rates and this month extended credit support for developers, while trying to reassure businesses that the regulatory crackdown on internet entrepreneurs in recent years was over.
It is necessary to encourage businesses to dare to venture, dare to invest, dare to take risks and actively create markets, the political office said on Monday.
Among other measures, he promised to accelerate the issuance of special local government bonds. Many heavily indebted local governments need funds to pay salaries and undertake investment activities.
He also said the government should stabilize foreign trade and foreign investment, both of which have been under pressure, and increase international flights, which have yet to fully recover from the pandemic.
The Politburo also highlighted the employment issue, saying it would be a strategic priority. Youth unemployment in China has reached record highs, although broader official unemployment rates are stable.
The statement said the external environment is complex and harsh, but leaders remain confident in the recovery.
Our economy has enormous resilience and development potential, and the positive long-term fundamentals have not changed, he said.
The meeting followed a series of support measures announced by Chinese regulators in recent days, including measures to boost consumption of manufactured items such as cars and electronics after a drop in factory activity.
Chinese property stocks fell to their lowest level in more than eight months in Hong Kong ahead of the Politburo’s statement, as concerns over a cash crunch at two of the biggest developers, Country Garden and Dalian Wanda, hit the sector. The Hang Seng Mainland Property Index closed down 6.42% on Monday.
Some analysts noted that the Politburo’s statement omitted President Xi Jinping’s trademark statement that homes are for living in and not for speculation, saying it could signal the government would further ease restrictions introduced in previous years to cool the market.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0467e111-a6c0-4eac-a28d-61652e6bd119
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China’s political bureau pledges to support economy but gives few details
- Hal: HAL shares soar: BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for bogus campaign against PM Modi | India News
- Barbie actor Ryan Gosling has opened up about the ridiculous moments of his acting career: “I was a hamster…”
- Sun Girls Tennis All-Star team
- Google has closed these accounts including Gmail.Check if your account exists too
- IUPAP holds the 8th edition of the International Conference on Women in Physics
- Blinken says Ukraine has regained half of the land seized by Russia
- Travis King: ‘Conversation has started’ with North Korea over missing US soldier, UN Command says
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is TROLLING for her same hairstyle and fashion choices: she looks like a clown now. Why She Did Those Botox And Fillers On Her Face | Estimates
- International Days turn 42 years old – ETV News
- How Trump is gaining an edge in the battle for delegates
- Mogul Memo: How Ted Sarandos Can Save Hollywood