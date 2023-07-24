China’s political bureau pledges to support economy but gives few details

Chinese leaders have pledged to boost consumer spending, tackle unemployment and provide more support to the struggling real estate sector as the world’s second-largest economy struggles to recover from the pandemic.

But promises of more second-half stimulus from the Communist parties’ ruling politburo were sketchy and unlikely to reassure investors worried about disappointing second-quarter growth.

A reading from a much-anticipated 24-member Politburo meeting on Monday said he believed the economic recovery was making torturous progress and there was a need to actively raise domestic demand and increase consumption by boosting residents’ incomes.

It is necessary to boost the consumption of automobiles, electronics and home furnishings, and promote the consumption of services such as sports, leisure and cultural tourism, the meeting said, according to a report by the official Xinhua News Agency.

After initially rebounding from the easing of draconian Covid-19 restrictions in December, China’s economy grew less than 1% in the second quarter from the previous three months as business and consumer confidence lagged.

The country’s once-powerful real estate sector, which has suffered a slump in demand following debt restrictions in recent years, fell further in the second quarter after a stronger start to the year.

Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics in Singapore, said a lack of details on the scale of the promised measures meant investors would remain in wait-and-see mode. Given the gravity of the current situation, it’s a little disappointing that they haven’t given us numbers, Evans-Pritchard said.

He said Chinese leaders were clearly worried. The statement mentioned the risks seven times, compared to three times in the more optimistic conclusions of the previous political bureau meeting devoted to the economy in April.

But they’re not so desperate that they feel the need to resort to old-school stimulus, of the big bang type used after the 2008 global financial crisis, Evans-Pritchard said.

Last month the government eased key interest rates and this month extended credit support for developers, while trying to reassure businesses that the regulatory crackdown on internet entrepreneurs in recent years was over.

It is necessary to encourage businesses to dare to venture, dare to invest, dare to take risks and actively create markets, the political office said on Monday.

Among other measures, he promised to accelerate the issuance of special local government bonds. Many heavily indebted local governments need funds to pay salaries and undertake investment activities.

He also said the government should stabilize foreign trade and foreign investment, both of which have been under pressure, and increase international flights, which have yet to fully recover from the pandemic.

The Politburo also highlighted the employment issue, saying it would be a strategic priority. Youth unemployment in China has reached record highs, although broader official unemployment rates are stable.

The statement said the external environment is complex and harsh, but leaders remain confident in the recovery.

Our economy has enormous resilience and development potential, and the positive long-term fundamentals have not changed, he said.

The meeting followed a series of support measures announced by Chinese regulators in recent days, including measures to boost consumption of manufactured items such as cars and electronics after a drop in factory activity.

Chinese property stocks fell to their lowest level in more than eight months in Hong Kong ahead of the Politburo’s statement, as concerns over a cash crunch at two of the biggest developers, Country Garden and Dalian Wanda, hit the sector. The Hang Seng Mainland Property Index closed down 6.42% on Monday.

Some analysts noted that the Politburo’s statement omitted President Xi Jinping’s trademark statement that homes are for living in and not for speculation, saying it could signal the government would further ease restrictions introduced in previous years to cool the market.