Five questions around Trump’s impending indictment





It seems almost inevitable that former President Trump will soon face criminal charges in connection with the events leading up to the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021.

Trump declined to meet with the grand jury investigating the case late last week. An invitation for a “target” such as Trump to testify before a grand jury is often a precursor to the accused person.

The former president himself predicted his impending arrest following the riot, in which nearly 150 law enforcement officers were injured.

Trump said in a Truth Social article last Tuesday morning that the combination of target notification and an offer to speak to the grand jury “almost always means an arrest and an indictment.”

Here are the biggest questions if this indictment comes in the next few days.

What will the costs be?

The biggest question of all – and the one that will be answered as soon as an indictment is issued.

One of the more intriguing possibilities is that Trump could be charged under a law that was enacted in part to try to curb Reconstruction-era Ku Klux Klan activity.

The offense is “conspiracy against rights” – Section 241 of Title 18 of the United States Code.

Under the law, it is a felony for two or more people to “injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate” anyone “with intent to prevent or interfere with the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege” that the person enjoys under the U.S. Constitution.

The theory is that alleged election interference by Trump and his allies could be seen to have oppressed voters who cast their ballots hoping that the legitimate election result would be upheld.

But even the wording of the law shows its anachronism. It partly punishes those who “disguise themselves on the highway” to oppress others, for example.

If prosecutors bring charges but refuse to conspire against rights, a more conventional pattern is offered by the four alleged offenses for which the House Select Committee that investigated on Jan. 6 referred Trump to the Justice Department.

The committee argued there was evidence of inciting or aiding an insurrection, obstructing official process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and conspiracy to make a false statement.

Some legal experts also believe it’s possible Trump could be charged with witness tampering.

Two points are worth emphasizing. First, it’s still possible that Trump won’t be billed at all. Second, he expects himself to be.

If Trump is charged, is it a “talking” indictment?

Trump has already been indicted in two separate cases: in April by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), accused of falsifying business records, and in June by Special Counsel Jack Smith in relation to sensitive documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

Smith is also leading the January 6 investigation. Trump has repeatedly attacked him in online posts and campaign speeches.

The Manhattan and Mar-a-Lago indictments were stylistically very different.

Bragg’s indictment was a dry recitation of what exactly he alleged offences, with little other context beyond a separate “statement of facts”, most of which was already known.

The Mar-a-Lago document was what is known in legal parlance as a “talking indictment,” telling a vivid story of Trump’s alleged recklessness in storing documents from his time as president in a ballroom and later in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago.

It also included details that, if proven, look like blatant obstruction of justice. Trump allegedly conspired to keep the documents out of the hands of authorities, even though he had been ordered to produce them.

If an indictment is issued on January 6, it can be expected to follow the Mar-a-Lago approach.

A key point will be whether Smith and his team have uncovered any powerful details not yet known to the public.

How does the timing of a trial fit into the 2024 campaign?

Trump’s indictments are unprecedented for many reasons – not least that they come during a campaign by the former president to regain his previous post.

Friday brought important news about the Mar-a-Lago case: Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, named May 20 next year as the start date for the trial.

It seems reasonable to assume that any trial on a January 6 case would be later.

The storyline that unfolds from there is politically mind-boggling.

Trump could have the GOP nomination in effect at the same time he faces multiple trials for serious criminal offenses.

Nothing like it has ever been seen in American politics.

It should also be noted that a hypothetical trial and conviction would not be the end of the matter. Trump, like anyone, could appeal. What if he won the presidency in the meantime? He could then order the Department of Justice not to contest the appeal.

Notably, a president cannot take the same actions in state affairs as in federal affairs.

That’s why some people believe the biggest threat to Trump remains the Georgia election interference investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D).

Willis said she will likely make a charging decision by mid-August.

Will Biden and Democrats rejoice if Trump is indicted?

In private, maybe. Publicly, certainly not.

Democrats, and the White House in particular, are wary of doing or saying anything that would fuel GOP accusations of politicizing the justice system.

The White House has reacted to Trump’s other indictments mostly with rather stereotypical statements about letting the process play out. Democrats in Congress have generally followed the same path.

There is no reason to assume that will change now.

What will be the impact on the 2024 elections?

There are two very different answers here, one relating to the Republican primary, the other to a possible general election.

Trump remains the heavy favorite to win the GOP primary.

There is no compelling evidence to suggest that his prior indictments hurt him with Republican voters. In fact, he may have benefited from a rallying effect, especially after Bragg’s indictment.

Trump currently leads his closest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), by about 30 points in national polling averages.

But it’s a very different story when it comes to an effort to win a general election.

Trump lost the popular vote in 2020 by more than seven million votes. He was unpopular for much of his presidency and the rest.

In the weighted poll average maintained by data site FiveThirtyEight, Trump’s unfavorable numbers have been rising recently. On Sunday evening, he was viewed badly by about 58% of Americans and favorably by only 39%.

It’s hard to see how a third indictment, tied to a dark day in American history, could possibly help Trump win even a portion of the voters he needs to return to the Oval Office on Inauguration Day 2025.

