A List of Former President Donald Trump’s Legal Troubles





ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Former President Donald Trump is the first CEO in the nation’s history to be criminally charged.

Here are some of the places where the nation’s 45th president is facing legal troubles:

new York

In March, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused Trump of allegedly paying secret money to porn actress Stephanie Clifford and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, whom he feared would go public with allegations that they had extramarital sex with him.

A Manhattan grand jury had been investigating Trump’s involvement in a $130,000 payment made in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop her from going public with a sexual encounter she said she had with him years earlier.

In an indictment and other documents unsealed in early April, prosecutors allege Trump falsified his company’s internal business records about a payment to Daniels to prevent a potentially damaging story from coming to light while he was campaigning for president in 2016. Alvin Bragg said it was Trump’s effort to cover up crimes related to that election that allowed prosecutors to indict the 34 counts of charge as crimes.

The indictment, however, raises thorny questions about state and federal law that could provide avenues for the defense to try to have the charges dismissed before the case even goes to trial.

Trump, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, said he had done nothing wrong and the case was a political persecution.

Falsifying business documents can be considered a misdemeanor, a lesser crime that would normally not result in jail time. It amounts to a felony which carries up to four years behind bars if there was an intent to commit or cover up a second crime. Bragg said his office routinely brings cases of forged business documents.

In the Trump case, Bragg said the fake business records were designed to cover up alleged violations of federal and state election laws. The $130,000 payment to Daniels exceeded the federal campaign contribution limit, Bragg said. He also cited a New York election law that makes it a crime to promote a candidate by illegal means.

Atlanta (Fulton County)

Last year, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened a criminal investigation into attempts to influence the administration of Georgia’s 2020 general election. Months later, a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022. In court documents, she alleged a coordinated, multi-state plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere, a contest that ultimately saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

THE CALL THAT STARTED IT ALL

Willis has been investigating since shortly after Trump called Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and suggested the state’s top election official could help him find 11,780 votes, just enough to beat Democrat Joe Biden.

The 2.5-year investigation has expanded to include a review of a list of fake Republican voters, phone calls from Trump and others to Georgia officials in the weeks following the 2020 election, and allegations of widespread voter fraud made to state lawmakers.

Two new grand juries were installed in July. Willis has previously suggested any indictments are likely to come in August.

In an April 24 letter, Willis warned Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat of upcoming charging decisions this summer as part of his investigation; she also informed Fulton County deputies that she would announce the charges in her investigation between July 11 and September 1.

Willis also advised Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville that his office plans to work remotely for the first three weeks of August and request that no trials be scheduled during that time.

Miami

A day before his 77th birthday, Trump appeared in Miami at the Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse for his arraignment after an indictment listed 37 counts alleging the mishandling of classified documents. Trump’s impeachment made him the first ex-president in American history to be charged with criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw.

Trump’s historic court appearance coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Watergate hearings, a series of events that began in May 1973 and ultimately led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. The impeachment kicks off a judicial process that will unfold at the height of the 2024 presidential campaign and will have profound consequences not only for his political future but also for his own personal freedom.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is overseeing the federal investigation. Trump faces a 37-count indictment in federal court in Florida alleging he mishandled classified documents from a US Justice Department investigation.

Smith is also tasked with overseeing a criminal investigation involving Trump’s alleged role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. In late July, Trump said he received a letter informing him that he was the target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication that he could soon be indicted by US prosecutors.

Smiths’ team cast a wide net in its investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Biden in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, when Trump loyalists stormed the building in an effort to disrupt certification of state electoral votes in Congress. More than 1,000 people accused of taking part in the riot have been charged.

Smiths’ investigation focused on a wide range of efforts by Trump and his allies to keep him in power, including the use of lists of so-called fake voters in battleground states won by Biden and contested by Trump.

