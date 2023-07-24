Donald Trump’s fake voter says she was ‘tricked’ into scheme: ‘very alarming’





One of the people accused of acting as a fake voter for former President Donald Trump in Michigan says she was “tricked”.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel last week announced felony charges against 16 Republicans “for their role in the alleged fake voter scheme,” accusing them of submitting forged certificates identifying them as legitimate voters in the 2020 election that saw Joe Biden win the presidency.

Nessel, a Democrat, said the 16 people would face eight criminal charges, including tampering, conspiracy to commit tampering with election law, and broadcasting and publishing. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

This is the first time anyone has been charged in a fake voter scheme to try to overturn the 2020 election results. The scheme is believed to have taken place in multiple states as part of efforts to keep Trump in power after his 2020 loss.

One of those charged in Michigan is Michele Lundgren, 73, who unsuccessfully ran in 2022 for a Detroit seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Police patrol in front of the Michigan State Capitol as pro-Trump demonstrators protest nearby on December 14, 2020, in Lansing, Michigan. One of the people accused of acting as a fake voter for former President Donald Trump in Michigan says she was “tricked”. Getty Images/Elaine Cromie

Lundgren, of Detroit, told a local news outlet that the only thing she signed after being summoned to Michigan’s Republican Party headquarters in Lansing in December 2020 was a sign-up sheet on a note card.

“We were duped,” she told WDIV. “The scam was bigger than all of us.”

She said she received a call from a member of the Republican Party, asking her to come to the meeting.

“We were told to come, they needed us,” she said. The Michigan Republican Party has been contacted for comment via email.

She said that after being given coffee and cake, she and others were asked to sign a card. She says the signature was lifted and affixed to a federal election document.

“We signed an attendance sheet with our names. It matches the actual voter ballot perfectly,” Lundgren said.

She said she grew suspicious of the whole thing when her request to bring her husband over was turned down.

“I asked if my husband could come in. They said no, no strangers,” she said. “And that became very alarming to me. It was rather suspicious.”

Lundgren said she and others went to the state Capitol with Ian Northon, a Trump attorney, the day the state’s electoral votes were certified.

“We weren’t allowed into the building,” she said. “I was an innocent little bystander in this whole thing, thinking I was doing my civic duty.”

Newsweek contacted Lundgren and Norton for comment via email.

An affidavit in support of the complaint said the 16 accused “falsely asserted that they were the duly elected and qualified voters for President and Vice President of the State of Michigan.”

The affidavit states that they “falsely claimed to have met in the state capitol (sic) on December 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.”

Lundgren and three others — Meshawn Maddock, Marian Sheridan and Kenneth Thompson — appeared at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, along with then-state Representative Daire Rendon, who said “voters” were there to vote, according to the affidavit. They were turned away by Michigan State Police and not allowed into the building.

Northon presented a manila envelope, claiming it contained the Republican campaign votes, and attempted to deliver it to the Michigan Senate, according to the affidavit.

“The actions of the bogus voters undermined public confidence in the integrity of our elections and, in our view, also clearly violated the laws under which we administer our elections in Michigan,” Nessel said in a statement last week.

“These defendants allegedly met secretly in the basement of Michigan’s Republican Party headquarters on December 14 and signed several certificates stating that they were the ‘Duly Elected and Qualified Electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan’. These forged documents were then forwarded to the Senate and the National Archives of the United States in a coordinated effort to allocate the state’s electoral votes to the candidate of their choice, in place of the candidates actually elected by the people of Michigan.

The 16 people are scheduled to appear for arraignment in Ingham County on a date given to each by the court, Nessel’s office said.

Nessel’s office has been contacted for further comment via email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-fake-elector-duped-scheme-1814804

