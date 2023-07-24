First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Banyuwangi, here are the complete activities





Banyuwangi (Beritajatim.com) – The First Lady of the Republic of Indonesia, Iriana Joko Widodo, is due to visit the regency of Banyuwangi. The timing of the arrival of the Indonesian President’s wife is tomorrow Tuesday (25/7/2023). A number of work agendas will be planned by the First Lady and the ladies of the Solidarity Action Organization of Advanced Cabinet Era Indonesia (OASE-KIM) for one day. “He will travel to Banyuwangi to carry out several programs ranging from sensitization to stunting reduction, plastic waste reduction and various other programs. We will also meet with Banyuwangi children on the occasion of the commemoration of National Child Day,” Banyuwangi Regency Secretary Mujiono said on Monday (7/24/2023). In addition, Mujiono said, the First Lady will review the Banyuwangi stunting management program which is currently the government’s concern as the government aims for a stunting rate of less than 14% in 2024. “Later, Ms. Iriana will meet with Posyandu executives and itinerant vegetable vendors (mlijoan) involved in stunting management in Banyuwangi,” Mujiono said. READ ALSO: Visiting a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Iriana Jokowi was greeted by the rain of war victims So far, Banyuwangi continues to work on stunting by involving various parties. One of them is by training Laskar Sakina (Stop Maternal and Child Mortality Rates). This army is made up of itinerant vegetable sellers or commonly called mlijoan. “Once a month, we also mobilize thousands of ASNs to buy nutritious food as part of the MSME buy day, the recipes we donate to fight stunting,” he explained. In fact, the district government has invited the Department of Agriculture and Food to provide vegetable seed assistance to parents of stunted toddlers. READ ALSO: Jokowi and Iriana visit Megawati and discuss political dynamics Continuing, the First Lady also scheduled a meeting with Banyuwangi children to play traditional games, such as bamboo enggrang, shell enggrang, sack race, congklak, gobak sodor, etc. While with the First Lady’s children there will also be socialization on clean and healthy behaviors (PHBS) such as hand washing with soap, little doctors, PPGD/UKS. “The first lady also traveled to Bangsring Beach to perform coral reef transplants with residents. There, he also socialized plastic waste management from infancy to teenagers,” he concluded. [rin/but] Article browsing

