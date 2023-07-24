Pakistan polls panel orders arrest of Imran Khan in contempt case





By India Today World Desk: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a non-releasable warrant against former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and ordered Islamabad police to arrest him and bring him before them tomorrow, Dawn reported.

According to the report, a warrant was recently issued for Imran Khan in a contempt case. Khan, along with former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and others, were convicted for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the chief electoral commissioner and election watchdog.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of two politicians after they failed to appear before the Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday, despite repeated warnings.

According to a warrant obtained by Dawn.com, Imran Khan repeatedly failed to appear before the ECP, despite receiving summonses and issuing bail warrants on January 16 and March 2.

The polling committee ordered the Inspector General of Islamabad to arrest Imran Khan and bring him before him on July 25 at 10 a.m.

The ECP last year filed contempt proceedings against the Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and two former leaders of the party.

Asad Umar, one of the defendants, was dropped from the warrant after his lawyer informed the ECP that his client had previous commitments, including another court case and a medical appointment, requesting a waiver to appear.

Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, has been embroiled in numerous legal cases in various courts since he was ousted from power in April last year.

The Electoral Commission had requested their presence either in person or through their advisers to explain their position on the matter. Instead of complying with the ECP’s request, the three individuals challenged the ECP’s notices and contempt proceedings in various high courts on legal grounds.

In January, the Supreme Court allowed the ECP to pursue the case against Imran Khan, Chaudhry and PTI leader Asad Umar. Subsequently, on June 21, the ECP decided to formally indict Imran, Fawad and Umar in July.

At the July 11 hearing, none of the three individuals appeared before the commission, although they were summoned. Accordingly, the ECP issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry.

