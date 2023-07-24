Who will attend the first Republican debate? What we know about Trump and his rivals.





With the first Republican presidential debate a month away, the scene in Milwaukee remains remarkably volatile, with the frontrunner, former President Donald J. Trump, dithering on whether to attend and the rest of the attendees far from certain.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is present. The same goes for Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and Vivek Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur and author. Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey and scourge of Mr Trump, said he would also be on stage.

But the Republican National Committees’ complicated criteria for qualifying for the Aug. 23 rally based on donor candidates and polling numbers have also created real problems for others on the ground.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who would be a strong contender for the Republican nomination by most metrics, may not be asked to debate because of RNC metrics: Candidates must have at least 40,000 individual donors and 1% in three national polls of Republican voters, or 1% in two national polls and two polls in early primary states.

The debate in Milwaukee, the first of three scheduled so far, was touted by the party and candidates as a tipping point in a race that has remained in stasis, even with its front-runner under state and federal indictment, with more charges expected soon. Mr Trump is expected to face charges next month over his efforts to overturn President Bidens’ 2020 victory in Georgia, and has been told he could soon face federal charges for clinging to power after his election defeat.

Still, he remains the prohibitive leader in state and national polls, with Mr. DeSantis a distant second and the rest of the field huddled in the single digits.

The debate may offer the dark horses their last chance to make an impression, if they can qualify, and any candidates not named Trump a chance to present themselves as the real alternative to the legally challenged former president. Over the next month, political watchers will see a constant mockery of the frontrunner by candidates who see a no-loss scenario. Either they entice Mr. Trump to share the stage with them, giving them equal billing with the frontrunner and a chance to shoot him, or they paint him as too scared to show up, tarnishing his badass image.

As Governor DeSantis has said before, he looks forward to participating in the debates and thinks Trump should as well as no one is entitled to this nomination; they have to earn it, said DeSantis campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin.

On CBS Face the Nation on Sunday, Mr. Christie promised, I will be on this stage for all the proceedings, and I will hold Donald Trump personally responsible for letting us down.

For his part, Mr. Trump remained evasive. Senior advisers have advised him against showing up and validating his challengers, but his rivals believe they can prick his ego and shame him on stage.

You lead the people by 50 or 60 points, you say, why would you have a debate? Mr. Trump said on Fox News last weekend. It’s actually not fair. Why would you let someone who is zero or one or two or three ask you questions?

In some sense, the Milwaukee debate is haunted by the circus atmosphere that permeated the Republican debates of 2015 and 2016, when Mr. Trump trampled crowded stages with insulting nicknames and constant interruptions. At one point, the discussion devolved into obscene references to the importance of the size of Mr. Trump’s hands.

The Republican National Committee thresholds were intended to limit the number of participants and to ensure that only serious candidates presented themselves. The final slate won’t be set until 48 hours before debate night, when the final polls roll in and candidates will have to pledge their support for the eventual Republican nominee.

But a month from the end, the thresholds of polls and donors, as imperfect as they are, are already narrowing the field.

Ronna McDaniel, the president of the RNC, said on Fox Business on Friday that a candidate who cannot win more than 40,000 different donations of small dollars will not be competitive against Joe Biden.

Candidates like Mr. Ramaswamy and Mr. Scott have used donor rules to tout the power of their campaigns beyond the single numbers they garnered in national polls.

Tim will be on the debate stage for months to come thanks to more than 145,000 donations from more than 53,000 unique donors in all 50 states, said Scott campaign spokesman Nathan Brand.

Longtime candidates like Los Angeles commentator Larry Elder, Mayor Francis X. Suarez of Miami, former Representative Will Hurd of Texas and businessman Perry Johnson are unlikely to be considered.

In an interview on Friday, Mr. Elder said he was only halfway through the donor threshold, and because his name is often omitted in Republican polls, reaching 1% might be impossible. For candidates like him, he conceded, making the stage is existential for his campaign.

It is crucial for me to step onto this stage of debate; it’s plan A, and plan B is to make plan A work, he said, suggesting there is no other option.

Some candidates, like Mr. Pence and Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, also might not qualify. Mr Pence, who crossed the ballot box easily but fell far behind in fundraising, launched an email blitz on Wednesday, begging 40,000 people to send $1 to his campaign. Mr Hutchinson is still short 40,000 but hit 1% in a national qualifying poll this month.

Doug Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, may still qualify, in part because Mr. Burgum, a wealthy former software executive, is offering $20 gift cards to the first 50,000 people who donate at least $1 to his campaign. He’s also improving his position in early state polls with a well-funded publicity blitz.

Governor Burgum will absolutely be on the debate stage next month, his spokesman, Lance Trover, said.

Mr. Burgum is not alone in his creative fundraising strategies. Mr Ramaswamy, who, like Mr Burgum, is wealthy enough to self-fund his run for president, is offering donors a 10% cut on donations they receive from those they convince to donate to the Ramaswamy campaign. Last week, Mr Suarez said he would enter anyone who sends $1 to his campaign into a raffle for Lionel Messi’s first game with South Florida’s Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

This corrupts the process. It makes us look like idiots. It makes us look like idiots, said Mr Elder, who accused the RNC of stacking the cards for the elected and the super rich.

Mr. Christie is somehow mocking another RNC request that each candidate sign a pledge to support the prospective candidate. Mr. Christie, who was once a confidant of Mr. Trump and now his nemesis, said he would sign the pledge, but added that he would take the pledge as seriously as Mr. Trump takes his promises, which is to say not seriously at all. In the spring of 2016, Mr. Trump reneged on a similar pledge, although it became moot when he secured the nomination.

Karl Rickett, a spokesman for Mr Christie, said on Friday the former governor had not deviated from that position.

Mr. Hurd has been adamant that he will not sign the pledge, but there is little indication that he can proceed to the debate stage anyway.

For his part, Mr. Trump can make fun of the debate itself. In 2016, he skipped a Republican primary debate over his feud with Fox New host Megyn Kelly and counter-scheduled a veterans’ benefit in Des Moines. On his Truth social media site on Sunday, Mr Trump said so many people suggested he debate former Fox News star Tucker Carlson on the night of the first Republican debate.

Last week, rival campaign aides said the Republican National Committee should impose sanctions on Mr Trump if he pulls off a similar stunt in August.

The RNC just wants Mr. Trump on stage. Last week, Ms. McDaniel and David Bossie, who chairs the party debates committee, traveled to Bedminster, NJ, to urge him to attend, but he remained evasive, according to two people familiar with the meeting. Instead, he ran through various scenarios to find out what would happen if he participated or not, including saying that if he didn’t participate in the first debate, he probably wouldn’t participate in the others because he would look desperate if he slipped in the polls and started participating.

Whether Mr. Trump runs or not, he will be the target of his rivals for the next four weeks. And if the former president does not show up, he could still attend the debate at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, in September, or that of Alabama in October.

Mr. Christies’ super PAC, Tell It Like It Is, is already running ads mocking Mr. Trump’s reluctance. And others are starting.

We can’t complain about Biden not debating RFK if Trump doesn’t step onto the debate stage and stand next to us, Ms. Haley said last week, referring to the president and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who challenged Biden for the Democratic nomination.

I never knew him to be afraid of anything, she said of Mr Trump. I certainly don’t expect him to be afraid of the debate stage, so I think he’s going to have to go.

Maggie Haberman contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/24/us/politics/republican-presidential-debate-trump-candidates.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos