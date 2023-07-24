Germany and the wisdom of Kissinger

THE leitmotif of a new German strategy document about China is that country’s board game wei-qi, also known as Go, in which there is no outright victory or defeat.

Players compete on a 19 by 19 row grid, using 180 coins or stones each to surround and capture the opponent. Several games can take place simultaneously on the board.

Unlike chess, the goal of wei-qi is not to subdue the other but to acquire advantageous positions and to defend what are called freedoms, declares the German document on the first page. It is perhaps the most cohesive policy document on China ever issued by a democratic government and none of its options are straightforward.

As it happens, wei-qi is also the common thread of the opus Kissingers 2011 On China. The century-old German-born statesman, who secured an audience with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on July 20, believes he marks the difference between their civilizations.

Chess, writes Kissinger, is total victory. On the other hand, the wei-qi the player seeks a relative advantage. As chess teaches Clausewitz the concepts of decisive point and center of gravity familiar to the brains of the Foreign Office in Berlin wei-qi teaches the art of strategic encirclement. Rarely, observes Kissinger, have Chinese statesmen risked everything in a single battle. Their ideal was subtlety, indirection, and the patient accumulation of advantage.

What unites these two Teutonic intellectual exercises? For go to beijing at his age is a sign that Kissinger fears things between America and China are serious. A clash over Taiwan could erupt at any time, with global consequences. The official Chinese reading of his remarks quotes him as saying that all will lose if the two countries go to war.

For Germany, the message is in wei-qi: the maneuver is better than the battle. But the document is more thoughtful and solid than earlier reports, which focused on German affairs in China, suggested. True, it indicates that more than 5,000 German companies operate in the People’s Republic, one million jobs in Germany depend on it, hundreds of thousands of people are engaged in activities with China, and many Länder, cities, towns, universities and scientific institutes have partnerships.

get latest Sign up below to receive updates on the latest news, events and more.

That said, the German strategy is lucid. China, he said, strives to influence the international order in accordance with the interests of its one-party system. At the same time, China wants to create economic and technological dependencies to make others dependent while becoming more self-sufficient. Its relations with Germany are unbalanced. Xi Jinping’s regime is trying to change the foundations of the rules-based post-war order and challenge the principles of international law. This amounts to a threat.

China has changed. Because of this and China’s political decisions, we need to change our approach to China, the newspaper said. Risk reduction is urgent. However, we are not pursuing a decoupling of our economies.

The relief in the German boardrooms was immediate, but a deeper reading of the strategy clearly shows that a step change is needed. For the avoidance of doubt, as the jurists say, the government states bluntly that universal human rights cannot be watered down. They are inalienable and apply worldwide. It supports European Union (EU) global sanctions for serious breaches, including in China.

It will be uncomfortable for the executives. Take Volkswagen’s dilemma. Its leaders promise a Audit of operating auto companies in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region to address allegations of abuse and forced labor. China is the key to its profits and growth. What to do?

The government lists other policies that Chinese officials find hostile. It will apply the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act. China, he said, should not derive any competitive advantage from human rights abuses. Export controls must be strengthened and credit guarantees must prevent unwanted technology transfers. The verification will be applied to inbound Chinese investments in critical infrastructure, media and advanced technologies.

The most emphatic point of the papers is the most difficult to enact: the principle of reciprocity. German companies are excluded from a host of sectors in China. Scientific cooperation is distorted by China’s military-civilian fusion. The trade is controversial. German interests are therefore better protected by aligning policies with Europe. The government rejects the Chinese custom of divide and conquer by refusing to negotiate on issues for which the EU is responsible.

The article can be written in terms that former Harvard University Dr. Kissinger would have found appropriate for a seminar. But in an understated way, it is the recognition that Germany’s liberal democratic order and its social market economy are facing a dictatorial leviathan. Chess, then, or wei-qi?

Michael Sheridan is the author of The Gate to China: A New History of the People’s Republic and Hong Kongpublished by HarperCollins and Oxford University Press (USA). He was the Sunday Times’ Far East correspondent for 20 years.

Edge of Europe is CEPA’s online journal covering critical topics on the role of foreign policy in Europe and North America. All opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or views of the institutions they represent or of the Center for European Policy Analysis.