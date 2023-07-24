Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the largest Greenfield Airport in Hirasar on July 27





The Prime Minister is due to make a two-day trip to Gujarat on July 27-28, 2023. During the visit, on Thursday, July 27, he will inaugurate Gujarat’s first Greenfield Airport, known as Hirasar International Airport, near Rajkot. reports India time. The foundation stone of the international airport was laid by the Prime Minister during the Bhoomi poojan ceremony on October 7, 2017, in the village of Hirasar, near Chotila. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Airports Authority of India and the Civil Aviation Department of the Government of Gujarat for the construction of a new airport. According to the report, the state government said that “Rajkot is an important economic center for Gujarat and India due to its small heavy industries. The city plays an important role in complex supply chains, which are expected to grow. Air connectivity to the international market will stimulate industrial growth, generating new employment opportunities. At a cost of Rs 1,405 crores, Greenfield Airport is constructed about 30 km from Rajkot, close to NH-27, located in the village of Hirasar. The sprawling airport covers an area of ​​2534 acres, with the AAI responsible for building the facility on 1500 acres of this total area. The airport was designed with the longest runway in the state, which is 3.5 km long. The runway will be able to accommodate AirBus-321 type aircraft and the apron will be able to accommodate 14 aircraft. It also has a 700m long water tunnel under the track – which will be the longest in Asia. A 50,800 square meter apron was constructed, providing ample space for aircraft parking and maneuvering. In addition, the passenger terminal, which covers an area of ​​23,000 square meters, is equipped to handle a capacity of 1,280 passengers per hour during peak hours. The new airport was proposed in the district, as the existing one is small to handle the capacity. The opening of commercial operations at this new airport should benefit all Saurashtra region. This airport is also set to become the largest airport in the state. At present, there are two new airports Hirasar and Dholera along with 10 other airports in the state of Gujarat. Also Read: From Plan to Reality: Mapping the Growth of India’s Aviation Sector with its Upcoming Major Airports

