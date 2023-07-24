Pakistan commission issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Imran Khan





Pakistan’s Election Commission on Monday issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, amid accusations that the country’s interior minister accused him of revealing official secrets for political purposes.

Khan was arrested in May by Pakistani authorities in connection with a corruption case, which sparked deadly unrest across the country. He was released on bail within days.

It was not immediately clear what charge the election commission order related to and whether police would act on the warrant. Pakistani media outlet Geo did not reveal its source.

Khan has faced numerous charges in different institutions and courts since his ousting, including bribery, murder and sedition.

The latest in the series of cases came last week when Pakistan’s interior minister said the government would initiate criminal charges against Khan for revealing official secrets in connection with diplomatic correspondence between Washington and Islamabad.

The government plans to bring criminal charges against Khan for the action, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters in Islamabad, alleging that the former prime minister’s misuse of an official secret document damaged Pakistan’s foreign relations.

The development is the latest in a tussle between Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April, and the administration of his successor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan was released on bail in numerous cases, but was repeatedly forced to appear in court to seek protection from arrest, a common measure under Pakistani law.

Sanaullah, the interior minister, was referring to an incident after Khan’s ouster on Wednesday when the former cricket star turned Islamist politician addressed a gathering of supporters.

At the rally, Khan waved at the document, describing it as “evidence” that he was under threat and claiming his ouster was a plot between his opponents and the United States. The Pakistani military, Washington and Sharif’s government have all denied any conspiracy against Khan.

The document Khan held up was apparently diplomatic correspondence between Asad Majeed, then Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, and the foreign ministry in Islamabad, according to Azam Khan, Imran Khan’s former secretary and one of dozens of his supporters who abandoned him following the May violence.

The contents of the document, dubbed Cipher, have not been made public. Azam Khan, in a court statement earlier Wednesday, said the document related to Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow, which coincided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2021.

He also said the former prime minister had ‘manipulated the official secret document’ despite being advised not to. When Azam Khan later asked for the document, he said he had been told it had been lost.

Sanaullah said the government should recover the former prime minister’s cipher as he believes Imran Khan still has it.

“It is a crime to reveal official secrets,” Sanaullah said.

Khan dismissed the government’s planned charges as another of his “feverish attempts to implicate me in any case just to get me disqualified and imprisoned” and said he would expose “the whole drama of Cypher” on Thursday.

“I will share uncensored details of how this conspiracy unfolded,” he tweeted. “I assure you it will be more gripping than any drama on television.”

Later Wednesday, the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan summoned Khan to appear in person before its investigators on July 25 to explain his allegations that he was fired in connection with a conspiracy.

The notice asked him to bring documents to support his claims and warned him that failure to respond could result in legal action. Khan had failed to honor two similar summonses to appear before the agency in the past.

Separately on Wednesday, Khan appeared in a court in Islamabad, which extended his terrorism-related bail cases until July 26.

On Monday, dozens of Khan’s supporters quit his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party to launch their own ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for later this year. The defections were a major “political rebellion” against Khan ahead of the vote.

