What would the GOP want prosecutors to do with evidence against Trump?





When it comes to the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, former Vice President Mike Pence has a unique perspective. After all, the Indiana Republican was a prime target for rioters intent on hurting him, and as Pence himself explained, Donald Trump’s lies are putting his own family at risk.

But as the former president faces the prospect of a new criminal indictment, his former right-hand man still disagrees with the idea of ​​legal liability. NBC News reported:

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate, said Sunday that Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot were reckless, but he was not yet convinced they were crimes. Although his words were reckless, from what I know I’m still not convinced they were criminal, Pence said in a CNN State of the Union interview.

The Hoosier added that he believed the story would hold Trump accountable.

It’s a line that would probably be popular with a lot of criminal defense attorneys. I can imagine all kinds of lawyers saying at arraignments, Your Honor, our justice system might require a jury trial, but the defense attorney prefers to let history reach its own verdict instead.

But as always, context matters. CNN’s Dana Bash began her interview with Pence by asking a simple question: Does the Justice Department have any evidence that [Trump] committed a crime related to January 6th, don’t you think he should be charged? Pence responded by saying he had done his duty under the Constitution on the day of the assault on the Capitol.

And while that’s true, it was also a non-sequitur. The State of the Union host asked what Pence thinks should happen if federal prosecutors have evidence that Trump committed a crime, and the former vice president completely ignored the point of the question.

So Bash tried again, asking, If [prosecutors have evidence that] indicates a real crime, do you still think it is better for the country that he is not charged and held accountable? Pence immediately tried to change the subject.

At that point, the CNN host continued, raising the same question for the third time. Do you still think the former president should be held to a different standard, if what you experienced turned out to be based on a breach of the law, and this is demonstrated by the evidence found by the special advocates investigation? Bash asked.

The former vice president once again dodged, saying he didn’t know what Trump’s “intentions” were on Jan. 6, which could very well be true, but that didn’t answer the underlying question.

It’s not just Pence. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper last week, and the host effectively asked the same question that Pence dodged yesterday.

Whether [special counsel] Jack Smith has evidence of criminality, should Donald Trump be held responsible? asked the host. The GOP presidential candidate responded by denouncing the criminalization of political differences, which was an answer to another question.

Tapper tried again, asking DeSantis, are you saying if [Smith] finds evidence of criminality, he shouldn’t indict Donald Trump anyway? DeSantis, once again, dodged the question, criticizing those who attempt to criminalize political disagreement.

These are fundamental and fundamental questions for the GOP. In a nation that upholds the rule of law, is any major American political party seriously prepared to claim that prosecutors can uncover evidence of alleged crimes of private citizens, and that literally nothing should happen?

One of the unspoken points the party has repeatedly made over the past year is that prosecutors should never have sought evidence of Trump’s alleged crimes in the first place. It’s a strange defense based on the idea that a small handful of private citizens, who held the nation’s highest office, should be free from legal scrutiny, no matter how serious their alleged misconduct, but it’s also irrelevant.

If prosecutors have credible evidence that Trump committed crimes, what do Republicans think they should do? Make accusations or look elsewhere?

The fact that the party hasn’t figured out how to answer the question says a lot about the contemporary GOP, and nothing good.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/gop-prosecutors-evidence-trump-rcna95900 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos