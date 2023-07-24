Joko Widodo smiles sweetly as UN declares support for Prabowo Subianto, Afriansyah Noor: Meaning runs deep





Support Prabowo Nyapres 2024, UN: Jokowi Sweet Smiles. (Laily Ratchev – Presidential Secretariat Press Office) Jakarta, BeritaManado.com Crescent Star Party (PBB) General Secretary Afriansyah Noor said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) smiled kindly when his party asked for blessings regarding his support for Prabowo Subianto. Launch Suara.com, the BeritaManado.com networkThe UN met Jokowi personally to report on his choice to support Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election. “I have personally spoken to Pak Jokowi. That the UN will support Pak Prabowo to become the presidential candidate of the Crescent Star Party,” he told reporters on Monday (7/24/2023). Interestingly, he said, Jokowi responded to the report with a sweet smile. “He responded with sweet smiles. So Pak Jokowi smiles, that’s all,” he said. Jokowi’s smile, he said, signified approval of his party’s declaration of support for Prabowo Subianto. “So this smile has a deep meaning. God willing, our support for Pak Prabowo will be endorsed by Pak Jokowi as RI’s presidential candidate,” he said. On the other hand, board member, André Rosiade said, Ferry, nicknamed Afriansyah Noor, was one of Jokowi’s volunteer leaders. “And he is also the deputy minister of Pak Jokowi. That means he also brings Pak Jokowi’s blessing here,” he explained. The UN will soon make a statement regarding its support for Prabowo. The declaration is expected to take place to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the UN (Harlah), Sunday (7/30/2023). “We will simultaneously celebrate the 25th anniversary of the United Nations and the declaration of the candidate for the presidency of the United Nations, Pak Prabowo Subianto, which, God willing, will take place on Sunday, July 30,” Afriansyah said at the United Nations headquarters, Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta (Jaksel), on Monday (24/7/2023). The statement will focus on ICE BSD, South Tangerang (Tangsel). It is expected that the statement will be followed by all representatives of UN officials in all regions of Indonesia. “God willing, DPW chiefs from all over Indonesia and the UN will attend, and there will be 38 DPWs, as well as DPC from Jabodetabek, especially DPWs from Banten, DKI and West Java,” he said. The UN has also invited President Jokowi to participate in the agenda. “God willing, we also invite the president for the event and we have sent the final confirmation letter to the president to agree to attend,” he said. (jentlywenur) Latest news Manado Mayor Andrei Angouw observes the infrastructure in the upper ears



Joko Widodo smiles sweetly as UN declares support for Prabowo Subianto, Afriansyah Noor: Meaning runs deep



Prepare the best service, DAW successfully organizes the Honda service contest



Introducing unlimited services, Telkomsel One is officially launched



Beware of online fraud via WhatsApp, here are the steps to follow



Fugitives since 2018, perpetrators of persecution until the arrest of disabled victims ROTR Bravo in Wori



Randito Maringka now leads Gerindra Bitung replaces Rudolf Wantah, SK handed over to Jakarta



BRImo users can now check balances via banking chat



New step! ICDX facilitates SiKA transactions between BSI and Maybank Sharia Business Unit



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beritamanado.com/joko-widodo-tersenyum-manis-saat-pbb-nyatakan-dukung-prabowo-subianto-afriansyah-noor-maknanya-dalam/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos