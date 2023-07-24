Politics
PM Modi to dedicate an international exhibition and convention center built at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the International Exhibition and Convention Center (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan to the nation on July 26, 2023, which has been developed at a cost of around Rs 2,700 crore, according to an official statement.
The Prime Minister’s vision of having world-class infrastructure to host meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country led to the conceptualization of the International Exhibition and Convention Center (IECC) at Pragati Maidan. According to the official statement, the project, which revamped the old and outdated facilities of Pragati Maidan, was developed as a national project at a cost of around Rs 2700 crore. With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the IECC complex has been developed as India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) destination.
When it comes to the covered space available for events, the IECC Complex finds its place among the best exhibition and convention complexes in the world.
The newly developed IECC complex at Pragati Maidan comprises several state-of-the-art facilities including a convention center, exhibition halls, lecture halls, etc.
The statement said: “The convention center is being developed as the centerpiece of the Pragati Maidan complex. It is a great architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences and other prestigious events. It is equipped with several meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheater and a business center, which makes it capable of hosting a wide range of events.
“Its majestic multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of seven thousand people, which is greater than the seating capacity of the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia. Its magnificent amphitheater is equipped with a capacity of 3,000 seats,” he added.
The architectural design of the convention center building is inspired by Indian traditions and showcases India’s confidence and belief in its past while embracing modern facilities and lifestyle.
The statement also said that the form of the building is derived from the Shankha (conch shell) and that various walls and facades of the Convention Center represent several elements of traditional Indian art and culture, including Surya Shakti highlighting India’s efforts to harness solar energy, Zero to ISRO, celebrating our achievements in space, Pancha Mahabhuta signifying the building blocks of universal foundation – Aakash (Sky), Vayu (Air), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), Prithvi (Earth), among others. Also, various paintings and tribal art forms from different parts of the country adorn the convention center.
Other facilities available in the convention center include a fully covered campus with 5G enabled Wi-Fi, 10G Intranet connectivity, an interpretation room equipped with state-of-the-art technology to support 16 different languages, advanced audio-visual systems with full-size video walls, a building management system ensuring optimal functionality and energy efficiency, a lighting management system with dimming and occupancy sensors, a state-of-the-art DCN (data communication network) system , an integrated monitoring system and an energy-efficient centralized air conditioning system, he added.
Additionally, the IECC complex includes seven exhibition halls, each serving as a multi-purpose space for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs and business events. The exhibition halls are designed to accommodate a wide range of industries and showcase products and services from around the world. These state-of-the-art structures are a testament to modern engineering and architectural prowess.
The development of the area outside the IECC is also carefully designed to complement the beauty of the main complex and is a testament to the careful planning and development of this project. Sculptures, installations and murals showcase India’s rich cultural heritage; Musical Fountains add an element of enchantment and spectacle; Bodies of water such as ponds, lakes and man-made streams enhance the tranquility and aesthetics of the area.
The statement noted that visitor convenience is a priority at the IECC, reflected in the provision of more than 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The ease of access via unmarked roads ensures that visitors can reach the site without any problems. Additionally, the overall design prioritizes participant comfort and convenience, making it easy to move around within the IECC complex.
“The development of the new IECC complex at Pragati Maidan will help promote India as a global business destination. It will also play a vital role in boosting trade and commerce, leading to economic growth and job creation. It will support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises by providing them with a platform to present their products and services on the national and international stage. It will also facilitate knowledge exchange and encourage the dissemination of best practices, technological advances and industry trends. The IECC at Pragati Maidan embodies India’s pursuit of economic and technological excellence in the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and is a step towards building a new India,” he added.
