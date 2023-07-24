Police get green light to arrest Imran Khan in PCE contempt case





PTI President Imran Khan speaks to the media in this file photo. PTI/Instagram

Due to his failure to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan, the election watchdog on Monday called on the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) to fulfill their obligation to comply with a non-releasable arrest warrant issued against Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in a contempt of the electorate case on July 11.

The development came hours after the former prime minister, who was removed from office by a parliamentary vote last year, won relief as the Supreme Court barred police from arresting Khan until August 9 in the murder case of lead attorney Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta.

Angered by his continued absence from the hearings, the ECP has instructed the Islamabad IG to arrest Imran and present him tomorrow (Tuesday) before the Election Watchdog.

The former Prime Minister skipped hearings despite being summoned in a personal capacity on many occasions.

Imran Khan will appear before the ECP bench tomorrow

The PTI President will appear before the four-member ECP bench tomorrow (Tuesday), his lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat has confirmed.

Khans’ lawyer made the remarks as the ECP ordered Islamabad’s police chief to arrest the deposed prime minister and present him in front of the bench tomorrow at 10am. The arrest warrant without bail was issued for the leader of the PTI in a case registered against him for using foul language against the electoral authority and its leader during public meetings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the head of the PTI had started targeting the ECP and its leader after he was disqualified by the election watchdog in the Toshakhana dismissal under section 63(1)(p) for making false statements and an incorrect statement.

In August last year, the ECP issued notices to Khan and other leaders of his party for making inappropriate remarks and making allegations against the commission and its members.

The contents of the notices said Khan had used “insulting and indecent language” against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja during his rallies on July 12, 18, 21, 27, August 4 and August 8.

You used derogatory remarks and made baseless allegations against the CEC, reads the notice sent to Khan.

The commission further stated that these leaders deliberately and intentionally scandalized, ridiculed and slandered the integrity of the CEC, which damaged the reputation of Sikander Sultan Raja.

The ECP further accused them of inciting the public against the CEC by using derogatory language which is an attempt to prejudice the process of the upcoming elections, which constitutes a clear disregard for the commission.

“Everything I said was related to the party narrative”

On July 20, former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry apologized to the ECP in the contempt case filed against him by the election watchdog.

Fawad, after being instructed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), appeared before the ECP with his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, during which he apologized to the commission and pleaded to withdraw the show cause notice issued to him.

He said everything he said related to the narrative of the party while he was its spokesperson.

“It is the position of the party that I have described. I respect the institutions including the ECP,” said the former information minister.

He further stated that everything he said related to the narrative of the party while he was its spokesperson. “This is the party position that I have described. I respect the institutions, including the ECP.”

The CEC then asked Fawad if he would kill anyone on the orders of the party leader. Raja also lamented the bad language spoken against him, his family and the commission at public gatherings.

The former federal minister was then asked to issue a written apology to the ECP, which he will consider later. The hearing was adjourned to August 1.

Earlier this week, the IHC, at Fawad’s request, suspended a non-releasable arrest warrant issued against him by the electoral body due to his failure to appear at a hearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1093700-police-get-go-head-to-arrest-imran-khan-in-ecp-contempt-case

