Donald Trump can’t score ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ appearance





Former President Donald Trump is reportedly eager to make an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

But the show’s host apparently wouldn’t want to take part in an interview with the leading Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race.

Rogans 11 million fans make his podcast the most listened to on Spotify. Many who tune in apparently share the 55-year-old populist hosts, often conspiratorial views on topics such as COVID-19 vaccine skepticism and opposition to political correctness, which also resonate with many MAGA faithful.

Perhaps the only person bigger in the world of new media than Joe Rogan is Donald Trump and the very idea of ​​them finally being together would be an incredible audience, a Trump adviser told The Daily Beast.

Former President Donald Trump and Joe Rogan (Getty Images)

Roger Stone is said to be among the Trump surrogates wanting to make this podcast appearance happen.

Stone was with Trump earlier this month when the ex-president spoke with Rogan at a UFC event in Las Vegas. Efforts by the 70-year-old political strategists to entice Rogan to host Trump included an appearance on right-wing fabulist Alex Jones’ infowars program, where Stone appeared to challenge Rogan to host Trump on his massive platform.

But Rogan, who has not commented on the Daily Beasts story, told fellow podcaster Lex Fridman on a July 5 broadcast that despite several offers, he was not interested in giving Trump the opportunity.

Grand jury meets in federal Jan. 6 probe with indictment of Trump looming

I am in no way a Trump supporter in any way, Rogan said. I don’t want to help her. I’m not interested in helping him.

While Rogan hosted controversial figures including former Trump rapper Kanye West and Twitter owner Elon Musk, he told Fridman that Trump’s potential influence as the next president could change the course of our country in negative ways.

Rogan told listeners in May that he believed Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, was the best national leader of all time.

He was a statesman and the way he spoke inspired confidence that truly the wisest among us is the king, Rogan said.

