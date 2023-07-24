Trump could soon face federal indictment for trying to reverse 2020 election lossExBulletin





Former President Trump is expecting federal criminal charges for his role in trying to cling to power after the 2020 election, the most serious legal problem he faces in a summer of indictments.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

This Monday, we also expect another indictment from former President Donald Trump.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Yeah. The favorite for the Republican presidential nomination has already been charged twice. One is the state. One is federal. If that happens soon, it would be another federal indictment for his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss.

INSKEEPExBulletin’s Carrie Johnson is following this story. Hello, Carrie.

CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: Hi, Steve.

INSKEEP: What makes an indictment seem close?

JOHNSON: Donald Trump told all of us that he received a targeted letter about a week ago. And it’s a strong signal that special counsel Jack Smith is heading for a grand jury indictment of the former president. To indict, the grand jury would have to find probable cause that Trump broke the law. Now that’s a lower standard than what’s needed to convict in a courtroom, but it’s still a very important step. And Trump’s lawyers suggest a number of possible charges could be on the table, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of Congress on Jan. 6.

INSKEEP: Which could be one of the reasons one would publish such a letter, I suppose – to mobilize political and financial support. Now, with each of these indictments, we must learn or relearn another pattern of alleged criminal conduct. What would be the alleged conduct here?

JOHNSON: You know, in some ways, Steve, this would be the most serious criminal case against Donald Trump if it went ahead. More than two years ago, we all saw rioters storming the US Capitol. They beat policemen with their fists and with flagpoles and other instruments. They stopped, at least for a time, the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

And, you know, the Justice Department and the FBI have already arrested about a thousand people in connection with the riot. But whether the people who spread lies about voter fraud in 2020 would ever be brought to justice is an important and open question. This target letter for Donald Trump is a sign that special counsel Jack Smith is about to hold the former president to account. Grand juries here in Washington, DC, continue to hear witnesses and issue subpoenas for documents, so their work is not yet done.

INSKEEP: How does the former president defend himself on case after case while campaigning for another presidential term?

JOHNSON: You know, Trump made a different decision here than the others. He is making his legal troubles a centerpiece of his presidential campaign. He presents himself as someone who was targeted for political reasons. That’s even though the Justice Department has appointed a special advocate to try to insulate these investigations from politics. And Trump is going to be in and out of court for most of next year. He has a criminal trial in Manhattan for silent payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in March 2024. He now has a Florida trial date for May 2024. Steve is the case that accuses Trump of hoarding classified documents at his Florida compound and obstructing FBI efforts to recover those papers. Trump pleaded not guilty in Florida. He signaled that he was going to try to get these charges and some of the evidence against him was thrown out.

INSKEEP: Isn’t there even another possible indictment looming?

JOHNSON: Absolutely. There is a grand jury in Georgia looking into Trump’s efforts to pressure state officials to find him more votes in 2020. The Georgia governor also confirmed he was contacted by the Justice Department’s special counsel. But Georgia could also be important for another reason. If these federal cases aren’t settled by the next election and Donald Trump wins, he could try to order his Justice Department to get rid of these federal cases or even forgive himself. Trump wouldn’t have the same kind of power to get rid of all the state cases that happen in New York or Georgia.

INSKEEP: Carrie, thank you as always for your ideas.

JOHNSON: With pleasure.

INSKEEP: This is NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson.

Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/07/24/1189719400/trump-could-face-federal-indictment-soon-over-effort-to-overturn-2020-election-d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos