Pak’s polling body issues non-releasable arrest warrant for former PM Imran Khan | world news





The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Imran Khan, PTI leader and former Prime Minister of Pakistan (REUTERS)

The ECP called on the Islamabad Police Chief to arrest him and bring him before them on Tuesday in a contempt case.

On July 11, a four-member ECP bench led by member Nisar Durrani ordered the release of an arrest warrant for Imrans, after he failed to appear before the commission, according to Dawn.

The ECP last year filed contempt proceedings against PTI chairman Imran Khan, party leader Asad Umar and former Pakistani information minister Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the chief election commissioner and election watchdog.

The ECP had asked them to appear in person or through their lawyers before explaining their position. However, the three leaders, instead of appearing before the ECP, challenged the contempt notices and proceedings of the electoral body in various high courts on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017, which is the statutory provision regarding the commission’s power to punish for contempt, was unconstitutional.

READ | Imran Khan drama has made Pakistan the laughingstock of the world: Joe Biden adviser

The Electoral Act 2017 Section 10 entitled Power to Punish for Contempt states that the Electoral Commission can exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law relating to contempt of court will apply accordingly []“, reported Dawn.

The PTI leaders had asked the High Court to grant them a declaratory judgment of the charges. However, Pakistan’s Supreme Court in January granted permission for the ECP to proceed with the prosecution of Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, according to Dawn. On June 21, the electorate decided to file a complaint against the three leaders of the PTI in July.

During the July 11 hearing, none of the three PTI leaders appeared before the commission despite being summoned. After that, the ECP issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry. However, Pakistan’s electorate accepted a plea from Asad Umar’s lawyer to allow him to be excused from the hearing.

The ECP issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and said it was “required for contempt of the proceedings of the commissions under Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017”, according to Dawn. The warrant stated that Imran Khan did not appear before the ECP even after receiving notices and bail warrants were issued on January 16 and March 2.

According to Dawn, the commission has issued a non-releasable warrant of arrest against the President of the PTI in the exercise of the powers conferred upon it under section 4(2) of the Elections Act 2017 and other enabling provisions of the law and rules.

In the warrant, the ECP said it authorized and requested the Inspector General of Islamabad to arrest Imran Khan and bring him before the ECP on July 25 at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/pakistan-pm-imran-khan-arrest-warrant-issued-pak-election-commission-101690219169752.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos