Nearly a third of Republicans now view Trump as ‘unfavorable’: Pew

Former President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly biased against Republicans as the 2024 presidential election nears, according to a recent Pew Research poll.

According to the poll, conducted between July 10 and July 16, the share of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who view the former president as “unfavourable” rose from 24% in 2022 to 32% in 2023. The poll also found that Trump’s “favorable” rating among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents has declined over the past year, from 75% to 66%.

The Pew Research poll results come at the same time that Trump has begun to separate himself from the rest of the GOP presidential playing field.

According to an average of FiveThirtyEight’s “major” polls, Trump currently holds a considerable lead over the rest of the Republican pack, attracting an average of 50.8% support in national polls, surprisingly higher than that of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the second-place candidate who averages 19.4% support.

While Republicans appear to be slowly changing their favorable view of the 45th president, the Pew survey found that Democrats’ views of the former president have not changed over the past year: 91% of Democrats found Trump “unfavourable” in 2022 as well as 2023.

The Pew Research survey didn’t ask respondents what changed their opinion of Trump, but the former president has been in the spotlight several times over the past year for non-campaign matters. Since the first investigation in July 2022, Trump has been indicted twice: once by the federal government for allegedly mishandling sensitive documents after his time in the White House and another in New York for allegedly falsifying business documents as part of a “silence” scheme before his election in 2016.

And a third indictment against the former president appears to be on the horizon for his efforts to overturn the 2022 presidential election.

