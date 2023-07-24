Manipur: How Congress continues to pressure PM Modi to speak to parliament about violence in Manipur | India News





NEW DELHI: The opposition protest, which began by demanding an immediate discussion on Manipur ethnic violence in Parliament s ongoing monsoon session, has now reached the search for Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ statement in both chambers first. Even if Parliament President Om Birla on Monday specifically rejected such a request saying that such a new practice is not in the interest of the nation, the opposition stuck to their position. While the first day of the July 20 monsoon session was adjourned after opposition MPs demanded a suspension of work in both houses and an immediate discussion on the Manipur violence, the following two days were disrupted as they hardened their stance and demanded a statement from the prime minister followed by a discussion in both houses.

Although the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah categorically told Lok Sabha MPs that the government was ready for a discussion and wanted the truth to reach all over the country, the opposition refused to budge from their position. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a tweet, said: It is shameful for the Prime Minister to make a statement outside the House when Parliament is in session. It is his duty to make a full statement in Parliament on the violence in Manipur. Therefore, we ask the President to Rajya Sabha and the speaker from Lok Sabha that the Prime Minister should make a statement on the situation in Manipur. INDIA is alongside Manipur.

Kharge, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, added: “If Prime Minister Modi still has a shred of constitutional propriety then he will make a detailed statement on the violence in Manipur since May 3.

Led by Kharge, leaders of several opposition parties staged a protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of Parliament. Carrying placards, they demanded that the prime minister first speak to parliament.

Congressman and Secretary General KC Venugopal held the Prime Minister responsible for disrupting the work of Parliament.

He said Parliament is dysfunctional because the Prime Minister is afraid to face questions directly. He refuses to enter the Chamber of which he is elected leader. Manipur is in the midst of a civil war but the Prime Minister is hiding behind his subordinates. The entire nation is in turmoil because he let this crisis spiral out of control, and his silence is beyond shame at a time of death and destruction.

Congressman and media chief Jairam Ramesh also accused Modi of adjourning both houses of parliament.

He said parliament did not function on the third day due to the Modi government’s continued refusal to accept Indian parties’ demand for a full statement from the prime minister to the House on the situation after May 3 in Manipur, followed by a discussion. The parties of INDIA only reflect the feelings of the people of Manipur and even of our country. Why is the Prime Minister fleeing the floor inside the Chamber?

In another tweet, Ramesh accused Home Minister Amit Shah of keeping silent on the opposition’s demand for the prime ministers’ statement. In a desperate attempt to manage the headlines, the Home Secretary today said the Modi government is ready to discuss Manipur in parliament. He is not doing anyone any special favors. The perfectly democratic and legitimate request of the parties that make up INDIA is first a statement by the Prime Minister on the situation in Manipur followed by a debate. HM is completely silent on this. What is the reluctance to have the Prime Minister speak INSIDE Parliament first? he said.

Lok Sabha Congress MP Manish Tewari alleged that the prime minister breached parliamentary propriety. The Joint Opposition is asking for a statement from @PMOIndia on Manipur in both Houses as it is a violation of parliamentary property to speak outside the House when Parliament started and not to make a full statement in both Houses followed by discussion under the relevant rules for adjournment in both Houses.

Congressman Rajya Sabha Shaktisinh Gohil, while speaking to reporters at party headquarters, also attacked Shah. Today the Home Secretary blatantly lied that the government was ready to discuss Manipur in the House. How low will you stoop to deceive the people of this country? he said.

Deputy Lok Sabha Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi linked his request to Mois’s recent visits to the United States and France. Prime Minister Modi can address the US Congress, but he cannot speak inside the Parliament of our country. Prime Minister Modi can kiss French President Macron but he refuses to kiss the victims of Manipur violence. THE BJP prevents the prime minister from speaking inside parliament and treating the Manipur crisis as a matter of ordinary public order, he said.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the opposition did not want to disrupt parliament. We also want the House to work and we want the PM to respond (on the Manipur situation). We don’t want a heckling to be created in parliament,” she said.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien alleged that censorship was enforced in parliament. Only BJP speakers are broadcast by @sansad_tv. Everything remains blocked. Parliament being turned into a deep, dark chamber, he alleged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/india/how-congress-continues-to-exert-pressure-on-pm-modi-to-speak-in-parliament-on-manipur-violence/articleshow/102086807.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos