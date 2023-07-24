El Niño: President asks regions to increase aid budget





We will be confronted with the El Nio phenomenon with unpredictable effects Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked public enterprises (EPs) and regional governments to strengthen and increase their budget to provide basic food aid to the community as an anticipatory measure against El Niño. El Niño is a phenomenon in which the sea surface temperature exceeds normal levels in the central part of the Pacific Ocean. This can lead to reduced rainfall and trigger a drought in Indonesia. “If possible, their budget for basic food assistance to the community should be reinforced and multiplied. We will face the El Niño phenomenon with unpredictable effects. Since it is climate-related, it should be prioritized,” he stressed after visiting a bazaar in Rampal Field, Malang City, East Java on Monday. He said the budget to provide basic food aid must be prioritized as El Niño could potentially disrupt food security. Apart from boosting basic food aid, the president directed regional chiefs to increase the number of affordable markets in the regions. It is hoped that providing affordable markets and basic food aid will be a priority for areas in need if El Niño disrupts public health, he added. Widodo said El Niño will cause prolonged drought in a number of regions, which could lead to crop failures. He estimated that the impact of El Niño will begin to be felt by August 2023. A number of countries, such as Vietnam and India, have stopped exporting rice. Indonesia must therefore prepare its own stocks of rice for domestic consumption, he said. “In other countries, the phenomenon has affected food stocks. India and Vietnam have stopped exporting their rice. We don’t want terrible things to happen in our country but we have to be prepared for anything,” he noted. Meanwhile, based on forecasts from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the El Niño and Indian Ocean Positive Dipole (IOD) phenomena will reinforce each other, making this year’s dry season drier than previous years with low to very low rainfall. While the rainfall is usually around 20 mm per day, during the dry season this rainfall may be recorded once a month or there may be no rain at all. The peak of the dry season is expected to occur from August to early September, with conditions expected to be much drier compared to 2020, 2021 and 2022. Related News: BMKG warns of threat of El Niño-induced crop failures

Related News: Minister Highlights Importance of Regional Mapping in Coping with El Niño

Related news: Bapanas to develop food early warning system to counter El Niño

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/289332/el-nino-president-asks-regions-to-boost-assistance-budget The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos