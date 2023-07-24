DeSantis’ ‘war on revival’ sounds a lot like other countries’ attempts to deny and rewrite history

A Florida law which went into effect July 1, 2023, restricts how educators in state public colleges and universities can teach about the racial oppression that African Americans have faced in the United States.

Specifically, SB 266 prohibits professors from teaching that systemic racism is inherent in the institutions of the United States. Likewise, they cannot teach that it was designed to maintain social, political and economic inequalities.

We are professors who teach the modern history of Middle East And Eastern Europe, and we know that even democratically elected governments suppress stories of their own nations that don’t fit their ideology. The goal is often to stifle a shameful past by portraying those who talk about it as unpatriotic. Another goal is to stir up so much fear and anger that citizens welcome state censorship.

We see this playing out in Florida, with SB 266 being the most extreme example in a string of recent US state bills what critics call educational gag orders. The tactics Governor Ron DeSantis uses to censor the teaching of American history in Florida are much like those seen in the illiberal democracies of Israel, Turkey, Russia, and Poland.

Here are four ways SB 266 relates to attempts used by modern governments to censor history.

1. Invent a threat

A strategy DeSantis shares with other world leaders is to invent a threat that taps into anxieties and then declare war on it.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin waged a brutal war against Ukraine in the name of denazify the country. This claim that Ukraine is a Nazi stronghold is a fabrication. However, it gets hot the real fear and hatred of naziswhose invasion of the USSR in 1941 led to 27 million Soviet dead.

In Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls critics of state violence terrorists. More than 146 Turkish academics who signed a peace petition in 2016 condemning Turkey’s violence against its Kurdish citizens have been tried for spread terrorist propaganda. Ten were convicted and served prison terms in Turkey’s Constitutional Court, in a 9-8 decision in 2019, reversed their beliefs because of the violation of their freedom of expression.

In Florida, the phantom menace is awakening, a reference to a term that the The Black Lives Matter movement goes mainstream. Staying woke means being self-aware and committed to racial justice. Republicans have co-opted the term and are using it sarcastically to denigrate progressive ideas and drown out discussions about why Americas gross racial inequities.

2. Criminalize historical discussions

Once a false threat has been made, world leaders can use it to create new laws to criminalize critical speech and discussion of history.

In Russia, Putin uses what is called laws of memory to, among other things, prevent knowledge of the crime scale committed by former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin against the Soviet people from the 1930s to the 1950s. And in 2018, Poland’s right-wing leaders added an amendment to one of their own memory laws to defend the reputation of Poland and the Polish people against accusations of complicity in the Holocaust. Historians who challenge this gag have has been harassed and death threats.

Similarly, the Turkish government has a law against denigration of the Turkish nation that makes it a crime recognize the Armenian genocide of the early 20th century.

Turkey is purging its intellectuals resulted in the dismissal of more than 6,000 university instructors in an effort to silence critical teaching about nations past and present.

SB 266, meanwhile, requires general education courses to provide instruction in the historical background and philosophical underpinnings of Western civilization and that nation’s historical records. It also prohibits basic general education courses from teaching certain topics or presenting information in specific ways.

The blurring is deliberate. Teach virtually everything about History of Racism in the Americasespecially regarding racial inequalities in the present, could be considered a violation of SB 266. Florida professors may refrain, for example, from teaching that Jim Crow Laws were designed to deny African Americans equal rights. These are the same laws that Hitler used as a model for the Nuremberg Laws which deprived Jewish citizens of Germany of their civil rights.

3. Punish transgressors

With laws in place that criminalize dissenting interpretations of history, governments can then punish those who violate them. Punishment can include threatening to arrest and imprison individuals, and withdrawing funding from institutions.

For example, in 2011, Israel enacted the Nakba Law, which authorizes the Minister of Finance to cut funding to institutions that commemorate or recognize what Palestinians call the Nakba or catastrophe in Arabic. THE Nakbah is the displacement of more than half of the indigenous Palestinian population and the destruction of their communities that resulted from the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

Likewise, SB 266 funds diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at public colleges and universities and empowers administrators and school boards to take action against those who defy the rules. It comes in the wake of Floridas 2022 Stop the WOKE law that has limited discussion of race in K-12 schools and led teachers to purge their classrooms books they feared could earn them a five-year prison sentence.

4. Write a new story

With real historical events denied or suppressed, governments can then rewrite history to further monopolize truth and impose ideology. Russia offers the most flagrant example.

In 2021, Putin published a 20-page article, On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainiansin which he asserted that the Ukrainian and Russian peoples were one. Alarmed critics rightly saw it as a preemptive justification to intensify his war against Ukraine, which he did with a full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

As right-wing ideologues in other parts of the worldDeSantis Claims to Defend US History Against Lies pushed by ideologues. In his attempts to rewrite history, calls for a reckoning with American anti-darkness history are ridiculed as indoctrinationAnd bigotry is repackaged into patriotism.

If the way governments are rewriting history in other parts of the world is any guide, DeSantis and other state legislation could be the prelude to an even greater assault on accurate history and freedom of thought.