Congress accuses PM Modi of being afraid to talk about Manipur inside parliament

Congress slammed the BJP government on Monday after both houses of parliament adjourned amid demands for a detailed discussion of the Manipur violence, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid to speak inside the house.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Lok Sabha Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said: If you look at the actions of the BJP in the Parliament in recent days, it is clear that the Prime Minister is afraid to speak inside the House.

He (Modi) was afraid to debate the issue in parliament. We heard the ruling party ministers say they were ready for a discussion, we said we were ready for a discussion. The only person who didn’t say anything inside parliament is the prime minister, Gogoi said.

He said it is absolutely clear that the Prime Minister has no intention of raising the Manipur issue in Parliament.

The Congress leader said that Modi will only know better, is it because of gross mismanagement by his central government and state government, is it guilt for letting down the people of Manipur or does he simply have no answer as to why he is allowing Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to continue in office.

He said Modi had absolutely no answer and that’s why as Congress MP Rajya Sabha Shaktisinh Gohil said – at the start of Parliament, the Prime Minister said a few words to the media outside Parliament and that was it.

He has nothing more to say. Why is the Prime Minister so reluctant, so afraid to speak inside Parliament? He can go to the United States and address a joint session of American policy makers in the United States Congress or their version of Parliament, but he cannot speak in our nation’s Parliament. he can go to France and kiss Emmanuel Macron, but he can’t go to Manipur and kiss rape victims, kiss victims who have lost family members, he said.

He also said that it was absolutely clear and especially from today’s statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the BJP is preventing the Prime Minister from speaking inside the Parliament, they just want a token discussion, a short discussion.

They want to treat Manipur as a matter of ordinary public order, and they want to have a regular discussion under 193 or under a separate rule in the Rajya Sabha where the Speaker or the speaker can cut the time and instead of having a broad discussion, instead of us the people of India asking the Prime Minister why he did not visit Manipur and why he is allowing this government to continue, we will not be allowed to ask the Prime Minister these questions or hear his answers, Gogoi added.

Meanwhile, after the House adjourned on Monday, speaking to the media, Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge also criticized the BJP for comparing incidents in other states with Manipur.

Kharge said: Why compare any other state with Manipur. There is no law and order there. For 80 days, such things have been happening. They do this to hide their weakness, so why take the example of other states.

He also said that you have the right to speak there (in the states concerned), you have your people there. We have the right to ask questions here in Parliament, so we do, added the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha.

