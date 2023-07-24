Imran Khan: Pakistani court begins proceedings to find Imran Khan’s sisters and nephew found guilty in home attack case





A Pakistani court on Monday launched proceedings to find Imran Khan’s two sisters and a nephew convicted in a case related to the attack on the historic Corps Commander House here after the former prime minister was arrested in an alleged corruption case in May. The Corps Commander’s House, also known as Jinnah House, was vandalized and set on fire by a mob of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters following the arrest of the Khan party leader from the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

“The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) has initiated the process to find former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two sisters – Aleema Khan and Dr. Uzma – and his nephew Hassan Niazi and 19 other PTI leaders found guilty after constantly skipping the court hearing for their alleged involvement in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s house,” a court official told PTI after the hearing.

The ATC ordered the publication of a newspaper advertisement for August 16, ordering the suspects to join the legal proceedings at the next hearing or else they would be found guilty. Among the PTI leaders facing proclaimed offender status are Senator Azam Swati; and former ministers Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farukh Habib, Mian Aslam and Hammad Azhar.

Pakistan has seen unprecedented anti-government protests after Khan, 70, was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case on May 9. Khan was later released on bail.

Dozens of military installations and government buildings, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or burned during the riots. More than 100 vehicles of the police and other security agencies were set on fire. Law enforcement has arrested more than 10,000 PTI workers across Pakistan, including 4,000 in Punjab province alone. According to Khan, more than 16 PTI workers were killed in the violence. Police put the death toll at 10.

Khan also faces numerous cases related to attacks on military installations. Currently, he is facing more than 150 cases related to terrorism, murder and blasphemy. He would be under virtual house arrest at his private residence here in Zaman Park.

