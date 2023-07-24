Boris Johnson: Who is Charlotte Owen and why is she getting a peerage?

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Charlotte Owen entered the House of Lords for the first time today, weeks after becoming the youngest peer at 29.

A former aide to Boris Johnson, Owen was included in his controversial resignation honors list in June, joining Tory colleagues Shaun Bailey and Ben Houchen in being elevated to the House of Lords by the former prime minister.

Mr Johnson’s full list of honors was published shortly before his resignation on Friday June 9 and sparked a political row with Rishi Sunak after MPs Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams omitted.

Charlotte Owen will become the youngest life pair (Getty Images)

A parliamentary hairdresser, MP Michael Fabricator and former Home Secretary Priti Patel were among Mr Johnson’s other allies.

Ms Owen will now become Baroness Owen. Here, we take a look at who she is and how she earned this honor.

Charlotte Katherine Tranter was born in 1993 and attended York University, graduating with a 2:1 degree in Politics and International Relations in 2015, ITV reports.

She worked as an intern at Portland – a strategic communications consultancy before working as a constituency intern for Conservative MP William Wragg for a month.

Ms Owen then worked as a parliamentary intern with Mr Johnson for six months. After that, she became a parliamentary assistant to Alok Sharma, holding this position for seven months.

For a year and nine months after that, she was senior parliamentary aide to Jake Berry and Mr Johnson, before working exclusively for the former prime minister for a year and two months.

From February 2021 to October 2022, Ms Owen served as special adviser to Mr Johnson and Liz Truss during his short term as Prime Minister.

Johnson embroiled in row with Sunak over names not on peerage list (PA wire)

Ms Owen is also believed to have worked for Liz Truss and the No 10 Political Unit.

She had a few jobs in Parliament, Sky Newssaid Liz Bates. One of them worked for Boris Johnson ,

She ended up working for political unit number 10. And I think at the end of her political career, she was working for Liz Truss and the chief whip at the time, not an illustrious political career, but she will also go to the House of Lords.

Mr Johnson also presented awards to a number of aides involved in the Partygate scandal.

He was charged with a sickening insult to mourners after handing out gongs to allies caught up in the case, including a party nicknamed Marty.

Martin Reynolds, his former Principal Private Secretary who bragged we seem to have gotten away with the garden party bring your own booze during coronavirus restrictions was nominated for a peerage.

Ms Owen previously worked for Liz Truss (PA Archive)

There were also honors for Dan Rosenfield, his former chief of staff, and Jack Doyle, his former director of communications, who were both in office during some of the rule breaches.

Former No 10 operations chief Shelley Williams-Walker has reportedly been dubbed DJ SWW after playing music from a laptop at a No 10 party on the eve of Prince Philips’ funeral.

And there was a peerage for former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who was pictured at a seemingly locked down Christmas party at the Conservative Party headquarters in 2020.

Labor said it was a sickening insult that those who planned Covid parties and threw boozy lockdown parties when families were unable to mourn their loved ones are now set to receive gongs from Rishi Sunak.

The row over Ms Dorrries and Mr Adams – who also resigned last week – not being included in the peerage list is brewing.

Mr Johnson accused Mr Sunak of talking nonsense after the Prime Minister claimed he had asked him to do something I was not prepared to do.

*This article was last modified at 2:40 p.m. on June 19. An earlier version said Jacob Rees-Mogg and Andre Jenkyns had been elevated to the House of Lords in Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list. He had indeed received a Knights Bachelor Knighthood and Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire. respectively*