Investors eye key Politburo meeting as growth falters





China’s top decision-making body, the Politburo, is due to meet on Friday to discuss the economy.

The country’s growth has stagnated in recent months, while youth unemployment has soared.

Analysts say Beijing will announce fiscal support, but not the “big bang” measures investors are hoping for. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

China’s top leaders are expected to discuss the economy at length on Friday, with the country’s much-heralded post-pandemic recovery teetering in 2023. The Politburo, which is Beijing’s top decision-making body, is due to meet at the end of what could be a decisive week for the markets. The group typically uses its July meeting to brainstorm economic policy. It has become a critical concern for China in recent weeks, with stagnant growth, soaring youth unemployment and a country on the brink of deflation. Beijing is also struggling to cope with a housing market crisis that plagues its economy from the embattled developer Evergrande missed debt repayments in 2021. Top officials like President Xi Jinping don’t typically announce specific policies at Politburo meetings, but their remarks should set the tone for how they will tackle the growing list of red flags hanging over the world’s second-largest economy. China’s central bank has already lowered some key interest rates with the aim of reviving spending, while the authorities have also announced measures to boost car and electronics sales Friday. The Politburo is likely to hint at increased support for property markets in major cities and pave the way for further monetary policy easing, but any investors expecting a massive fiscal stimulus may be disappointed, analysts said. “Markets do not appear to be pricing in a ‘big bang’ fiscal response,” Mark Haefele, CIO of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note to clients on Monday. “We don’t think that’s likely either.” “At the same time, we have seen a noticeable change in tone in Beijing ahead of the Politburo meeting on support for the private sector, and media suggest that some easing of mortgage restrictions may be on the way,” he added. Chinese stocks have struggled in 2023 amid signs the country’s economy is faltering after nearly three years of harsh zero-COVID shutdowns. The flagship CSI 300 is down nearly 2% since the start of the year, while Shanghai Composite grew only 2% behind the United States S&P500 benchmark, which has jumped 18% in the past seven months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/china-economy-growth-deflation-unemployment-property-crisis-xi-jinping-politburo-2023-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos