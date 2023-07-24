Preparing for El Nino impact, president orders regions to expand cheap markets





MALANG, KOMPAS To prepare for the impact of El Nino in August, President Joko Widodo asked local governments to hold frequent bazaars for the people. Indeed, climate change can have an impact on food and health disruptions. This was said by President Joko Widodo during his visit to Malang People’s Market in Rampal Square, Malang City, East Java on Monday (24/7/2023). I have asked all governors and regents/mayors to increase the number of low cost markets in the regions. As much as possible, Jokowi said. So we are moving forward, and when El Niño comes, we will be ready. (Joko Widodo)

And, if there is a budget, the president said, local governments can provide more basic food aid. If you can get a budget, basic food aid to the community will be enhanced. reproduced. Because it is in the face of an El Niño that we cannot calculate because it is a question of the climate. Thus, it must be preceded (prepared), said the president. Also Read: Moments of Togetherness from President, Prabowo, Erick and Efforts to Maintain Stability KOMPAS/DAHLIA IRAWATI Residents of Malang City received basic food aid at a government-run cheap market on Monday (24/7/2023) at Rampal Square, Malang City, East Java. To prepare for the impact of El Nino in August, President Joko Widodo asked local governments to hold frequent bazaars for the people. According to the president, the government already has data on regional conditions. We have regional data, which regions need it and which regions don’t. So we are ahead, and when El Niño comes, we will be ready, he said. Because, according to Jokowi, El Nino could have an impact on health and food disturbances. The heat can cause health problems. Second, food can also be disturbed. If true, it is estimated that August will begin, he said. Compared to other countries, the president said, some countries are also beginning to prepare for the impact of El Niño. In other countries, its appearance affects food stocks. As in India they stopped exporting food, Vietnam no longer exports rice. We don’t expect this incident to happen to us, so everything has to be prepared, the president said. Also read: The president’s bicycle, the icon of Jokowi at the head of cinematographic works… KOMPAS/DAHLIA IRAWATI President Joko Widodo on Monday (24/7/2023) attended an event at People’s Market in Rampal Square, Malang City, East Java. He hopes the local government will be ready to deal with the impact of El Nino which is expected to start in August. Apart from being prepared to deal with the impact of El Nino, Jokowi also mentioned that many regions asked about toll road infrastructure during his visit to the regions. Including, at that time, Jokowi was asked about the future of the Malang-Blitar toll road. Logistics mobility Regarding this (Malang-Blitar toll highway), every time I visit the area, he asks for it. The demand is not just in East Java as regional officials see that the toll road can move new points of economic growth. Can accelerate the mobility of people and goods. Logistics mobility for its benefits to be felt, hence the demand, Jokowi said. Even so, Jokowi said, currently the infrastructure priority is still outside of Java. The priority is always outside of Java. In Java, provided that internal rate of return (IRR) is available, welcome. However, if the IRR is not feasible, it is not. This is where the PMN can be given or done by the Ministry of PUPR. Everything is still seen and calculated, he said. KOMPAS/DEFRI WERDIONO President Joko Widodo, accompanied by Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto and Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, gave door’s stop with the media team during the review of the ammunition depot belonging to PT Pindad (Persero) in Turen District, Malang Regency, East Java, Monday (24/7/2023), As for Jokowi’s arrival at the popular market in Malang town, Kasih (48), a resident of Mergosono, who at the time was receiving staple foods from the government, said he supported the president’s statement. I’m glad I was able to get some help. As little people, we are very helpful. Also, now the prices are going up, he said. So, according to Kasih, if it is true that the government will organize bazaars more often, then ordinary people like him will feel helped. Of course, as little people, we will be helped. It is really hoped that the bazaar will be held frequently, says the merchant of everyday goods. During his visit to Malang on Monday, President Jokowi previously inspected the defense equipment system in Pindad Turen and took time to stop at Bululawang market to greet the public. Read also: Inviting Prabowo and Erick Thohir to Blusukan in Malang, Jokowi denies the 2024 presidential election

