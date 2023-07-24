Pakistani court begins proceedings to declare Imran Khan’s relatives as declared offenders





After Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 in a corruption case by paramilitary Rangers, Pakistan has seen unprecedented anti-government protests. Khan was later given bail and released Image Courtesy Reuters

After the former prime minister was arrested in May in connection with an alleged corruption case, a Pakistani court began proceedings on Monday to find Imran Khan’s two sisters and a nephew declared criminals in a case relating to the attack on the historic Corps Commander House here.

After Khan, the leader of the party, was arrested by the High Court in Islamabad on May 9, a mob of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters set fire to and vandalized the corps commander’s house, also known as Jinnah house, in that city.

“The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) has initiated the process to find former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two sisters – Aleema Khan and Dr. Uzma – and his nephew Hassan Niazi and 19 other PTI leaders found guilty after constantly skipping the court hearing for their alleged involvement in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s house,” a court official told PTI after the hearing.

The ATC ordered the publication of a newspaper advertisement for August 16 ordering the suspects to appear in court at the next hearing to avoid being labeled as proclaimed offenders.

Senator Azam Swati, former ministers Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farukh Habib, Mian Aslam and Hammad Azhar are notable PTI figures who have been named as offenders.

During the riots, several military installations and government structures, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were destroyed or set on fire. More than 100 vehicles of the police and other security agencies caught fire.

More than 10,000 PTI members have been arrested by law enforcement across Pakistan, including 4,000 from the Punjab region alone.

More than 16 PTI employees were killed in the violence, according to Khan. Ten deaths were reported by the police.

Numerous accusations of attacks on military installations are also brought against Imran Khan. More than 150 terrorism, murder and blasphemy cases are currently pending against him. At his home in Zaman Park, he is apparently under house arrest.

(With contributions from the agency)

