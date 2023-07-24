Prime Minister Modi to Open Gujarat’s First Greenfield Airport on Thursday | Ahmedabad News





MONDAY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on July 27-28, 2023. He will inaugurate the Gujarats first Greenfield Airport – THE Hirasar Greenfield Airport THURSDAY. The Prime Minister executed Bhoomi poojan on October 7, 2017 at the village of Hirasar, near Chotila for the construction of the international airport. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Airports Authority of India and the Civil Aviation Department of the Government of Gujarat for the construction of a new airport.

The state government has stated that “Rajkot is an important economic center for Gujarat and India due to its small heavy industries. The city plays an important role in complex supply chains, which are expected to grow. Air connectivity to the international market will stimulate industrial growth, generating new employment opportunities. Morbi and other industries in Jamnagar also depend on Rajkot for air connectivity. This new airport will boost travel logistics, hospitality, restaurants, warehouse handling compensation, etc. and many others”. Hirasar Greenfield Airport Features

Rajkot International Airport has been included in the PM Gati Shakti project.

Greenfield airport was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,405 crores, about 30 km from Rajkot, near NH-27, in the village of Hirasar.

The airport spans an area of ​​1025.50 hectares (2534 acres) from which the Airports Authority of India constructed the airport in an area of ​​1500 acres. It has a 3,040 m (3.04 km) long and 45 meter wide runway that can park 14 aircraft at any point. Apron was built on an area of ​​50,800 m². The passenger terminal covers an area of ​​23,000 m². It can handle 1280 passengers per hour, at peak times.

Type “C” aircraft can also operate from this new airport, with provision for Type E aircraft in the future. This will enable the people of Rajkot and Saurashtra to avail the services of large aircraft like Airbus A-380, Boeing 747 and Boeing 777.

The airport is equipped with a solar energy system, a green belt and a rainwater harvesting system. The airport will have a half-parallel taxiway, a fast exit lane, an interim terminal, cargo and MRO/hangars.

Greenfield Airport recently received the International Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) label. This beacon is essential for the operation of aircraft. The airport will be equipped with exclusive facilities, such as – four passenger boarding bridges, three conveyor belts and 8 check-in counters (another 12 check-in counters will be added in the future) with advanced fire fighting and fire alarm systems.

Landscaping, parking lots for cars, taxis and buses are built in the side area of ​​the city spread over 524 acres in addition to the air traffic controller (ATC), temporary terminal and fire station.

The airports gallery offers an insight into the rich heritage and traditions of Gujarat. The gallery is adorned with artworks from Ranjit Vilas Palace, Dandiya and state folk dances.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/city/ahmedabad/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-gujarats-first-greenfield-airport-on-thursday/articleshow/102083020.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos