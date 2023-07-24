DC federal courthouse photos spark speculation over Donald Trump indictment





Media crews have set up camp outside a courthouse in Washington DC amid speculation that a new indictment against Donald Trump may be imminent.

Footage was widely shared on social media on Sunday showing police and news production vans outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse, where the federal grand jury investigating attempts to nullify the 2020 election and the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack met. Cautionary tape also appears to be placed around the perimeter of the pitch.

At least one media crew was also spotted outside the courtroom on Monday morning. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has been contacted for comment via email.

The photos come amid speculation that Trump will soon be indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, after receiving a July 16 targeted letter informing the former president that he is under federal investigation into attempts to nullify the last election. Trump denied any wrongdoing related to Smith’s investigation and said it was “election interference.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after delivering a speech at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey on June 13, 2023. Trump is reportedly facing a new indictment in connection with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election investigation. ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images

While the timing of a potential indictment announcement is unknown, Trump wrote on Truth Social on July 18 that Smith’s office told the former president he had “a very short 4 days to report to the grand jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment.” Trump missed the deadline to appear before the grand jury.

Freelance journalist Johnathan Ford posted footage of the media gathered outside the DC courthouse, adding, “I would expect them to be gearing up for indictments against Donald Trump.”

Allison Gill, who tweets using the Mueller podcast account, She Wrote, also shared the image, adding, “I’m told there’s a bunch of big news media production trucks parked outside the DC courthouse. Anyone know how long they’ve been there?”

In response, Harry Sisson, a New York University student who is part of a Biden administration initiative to promote the president’s 2024 campaign on social media, added wryly, “Looks like a big crowd is gathering. I wonder why.”

Also responding to Gill’s question, attorney George Conway, a frequent critic of the former president, wrote “since January 20, 2017,” a reference to Trump taking office.

On Monday, DC-based author and photographer Joe Flood shared images of media crews outside the court with the caption: “Media set up outside US courthouse for possible arraignment of Trump.”

Trump would be charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, civil rights violation and tampering with a witness, victim or informant in connection with Smith’s election and the Jan. 6 investigation.

On Sunday, Trump, the frontrunner in the GOP presidential primary, accused Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland of engaging in “election interference” in his criminal investigations in a series of posts on Truth Social.

“Do you think AG Garland and Deranged Jack Smith understand that we are in the midst of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at the latest polls?” Trump wrote.

“Why didn’t they make these ridiculous charges years ago – Why did they wait to make them NOW – A virtually unheard of scenario? PROCURATIVE MISCONDUCT! ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE!”

