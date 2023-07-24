President Jokowi orders regions to expand cheap markets ahead of El Nino









City of Malang – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered more low cost markets in the region. This was picked up as an effort to anticipate El Nino and the peak of the dry season in August-September. This directive was conveyed by Jokowi when he visited the distribution of 3,000 food parcels at the popular Rampal Square Market, Malang City, on Monday (24/7/2023) afternoon. “I have ordered public enterprises, governors, regents and mayors to increase the number of bazaars in the regions. Secondly, if there is a budget for basic food aid to the community, it will be reinforced,” Jokowi said. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “We are facing an El Nino which we cannot calculate (estimate) because it is our climate. We have data on which region. We hope that we can be ahead, when El Nino arrives we will be ready,” he continued. Jokowi said El Nino, which is expected to occur in August, could have an impact on health and diet. Consequently, anticipation efforts must be made upstream. “The heat can be detrimental to health. Secondly, food will also be disrupted if this actually happens in August, it is estimated. Other countries have hit food stocks like Vietnam and India to stop rice exports. We don’t want it to be like this, we have to prepare everything,” he explained. Today, Jokowi attended a popular market activity along with SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa. During the popular market event, 3,000 food parcels were distributed on the initiative of the Ministry of Public Enterprises, Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) and Bank Mandiri. The purpose of this activity is to show the commitment of public enterprises in efforts to improve the well-being of the population. Watch the video “When Jokowi reveals the irony of a rich but weak child“

