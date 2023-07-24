Imran Khan freed on bail by Supreme Court in case linked to murder of lawyers The Irish Times





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been released on bail by the Supreme Court in a case linked to the murder of a lawyer, while the nations election watchdog demanded his arrest in a separate contempt case in which he failed to appear for questioning.

The developments are the latest in the unprecedented legal troubles surrounding the former prime minister, now the country’s opposition leader.

Since being removed from power in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April last year, Mr Khan has been slapped with more than 150 court cases, including several for corruption, terrorism and incitement to violence during deadly protests in May when his supporters attacked government and military assets across the country.

Last week the government of his successor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it would bring charges against Mr Khan for revealing an official secret document in an incident last year when he waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally, describing it as evidence he was under threat and claiming his dismissal was a conspiracy.

On Monday, the election watchdog ordered police to arrest Mr Khan after he repeatedly failed to appear in court to face contempt charges for his public outbursts against election commission officials.

Mr Khan had said the officials were only personal servants of Mr Sharif.

Mr Khans’ legal team said he would appear in court on Tuesday. It was unclear if he would issue a formal apology, which would be enough to clear the case, or if he would contest the contempt charges.

Also on Tuesday, Mr Khan is due to appear before the country’s Federal Investigation Agency to face charges of exposing secret documents, linked to the letter-sending incident.

Imran Khan has a huge following in Pakistan. Photograph: WK Yousafzai/AP

The document, dubbed Cipher, has not been made public but was apparently diplomatic correspondence between a Pakistani ambassador in Washington and the foreign ministry in Islamabad.

In his Supreme Court appearance on Monday, Mr Khan was automatically granted protection from arrest under Pakistani law for the June killing of lawyer Abdul Razzaq in Quetta by unidentified gunmen.

[ Pakistan: Death toll rises to 55 after two weeks of monsoon rain ]

The family of Mr Razzaq, who were due to appear as petitioners and lawyers in another treason case against Mr Khan, have accused the former prime minister of conspiring to kill him, a charge Mr Khan denies.

Despite being ousted from power, Mr Khan, a cricketer star turned Islamist politician, has a huge following in Pakistan.

After his arrest in May, the days of rioting by his supporters subsided only after he was released by order of the Supreme Court. PA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/world/asia-pacific/2023/07/24/imran-khan-granted-bail-by-supreme-court-in-case-related-to-lawyers-murder/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos