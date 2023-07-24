Charlotte Owen, former adviser to Boris Johnson, became the youngest peer at 30 | Politics News





A former adviser to Boris Johnson has become the youngest member of the House of Lords at the age of 30. Charlotte Owen was appointed to the upper house of parliament by Mr Johnson following his resignation as Prime Minister last year. The councilor will now be known as Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge and will sit as a Tory peer. Politics breaking news: UK cities need more people, says minister She joins another Johnson ally, Ross Kempsell – now Lord Kempsell – in entering the Lords. He joined the Chamber last week at the age of 31. In a scathing report published last weekthe committee which advises the House of Lords on ways to reduce its membership has criticized Mr Johnson for the number of people he has knighted. The Lord Speaker’s committee on the size of the House stressed that Mr Johnson showed “no interest” in trying to reduce the number of peers. According to a biography published by the House of Lords, Lady Owen graduated from York University in 2015, before working as an adviser to Tory MPs Sir Alok Sharma, Mr Johnson and Sir Jake Berry. She also worked for Mr Johnson in Downing Street, as well as for Liz Truss. Lady Owen also worked for Chris Heaton-Harris when he was Chief Whip in early 2022. Learn more:

Full list of Johnson’s resignation honors

Labor asks Sunak to block Johnson’s resignation peerages Picture:

Ben Houchen joined the Lords. Photo: Parliament.tv



Lord Kempsell was previously political director of the Conservative Party and also worked closely with Mr Johnson for several years. Tees Valley Combined Authority Tory Mayor Ben Houchen, 36, joined the Lords alongside Lady Owen. Shaun Bailey – now Lord Bailey – joined the upper house last week. There was criticism of his peerage as his staff took part in a lockdown-breaking Christmas party at Conservative Party headquarters in December 2020. The Lords in 2017 set a target of reducing the number of peers to around 600 – but it remains above 800. Last week’s report said “progress” was being made to reduce the size of the House until Mr Johnson takes over and increases the number of appointments. Loud speaker

Allow cookies once Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts He drew criticism on many occasions for his approach to the Lords, including nominating Lord Lebedev, the son of a former KGB agent, and Lord Cruddas, a Conservative donor, despite being told by the House of Lords Nominations Committee (Holac) he could not bear to give him a seat. More than half of Mr Johnson’s peerage nominations have not been accepted by Holac – including Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams.

