Politics
Observers say there is a symbol of Jokowi’s support for Prabowo behind the Kunker in Pindad
MALANG, SULBAR EXPRESS – President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi again demonstrated his closeness to Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto and BUMN Minister Erick Thohir during a working visit to PT Pindad which is located in Turen, Malang, East Java.
This is reflected in the photo uploaded by Erick to his personal Instagram account @erickthohir on Monday, July 24, 2023. In the first photo uploaded by Erick, Prabowo can be seen holding the steering wheel on the right side of the car, then Erick Thohir is seated to Prabowo’s left.
In the second photo exhibit, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo are seated behind Prabowo and Erick. Everyone seemed to smile broadly as they tried out Maung’s dark gray car with a red plate reading Indonesia 1.
Al-Azhar University Indonesia political observer Ujang Komarudin said Jokowi’s closeness to Prabowo-Erick was seen as a symbol of support in tomorrow’s presidential election in 2024.
I said some time ago since last Sunday, Jokowi met Erick Thohir and Prabowo at Bogor Palace. The three of them had a conversation, which means symbol of support for Prabowo-Erick pair, Ujang Komarudin told reporters, Monday, July 24, 2023.
Ujang Komarudin said Prabowo Subianto’s stance of leading Jokowi, Ms Iriana and Erick Thohir had strong symbolic significance as a form of support for the 2024 presidential election.
This symbol of Jokowi’s support, Ujang said, is nothing new, because on several occasions Jokowi always showed his affection in public, moreover Prabowo and Erick Thohir were part of the Jokowi-Maruf Amin government.
So I said that earlier while driving it they got along well, these were signals, symbols of Jokowi’s support for the couple Pranowo and Erick Thohir, he said.
I see it as something normal, just rational, not strange because they are part of the government supporters and are both in government, if they support each other, I don’t think it’s strange because Jokowi always wanted this vice presidential candidate, Erick and then met Prabowo, it was right, he added.
According to Ujang, the Prabowo-Erick pair is a perfect match and has a chance to win in the 2024 presidential election so Jokowi is so confident to show this symbol of support in public.
“For Prabowo Erick, in my opinion, the ideal partner is also a suitable partner, the right partner, a partner considered strong to be able to compete in the presidential election of 2024,” he said.
Ujang explained that encounters between Jokowi, Prabowo and Erick Thohir often happened until similarities or chemistry emerged between them. Therefore, this closeness made Jokowi feel that Prabowo-Erick Thohir was the right pair, so Jokowi’s support for Prabowo Subianto was very open.
Moreover, Ujang continued, Jokowi’s support is increasingly visible in the signals of support from several Jokowi voluntary organizations that joined Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election.
“Usually, if meetings are repeated and ongoing and ongoing, it will increase familiarity, increase unity, increase unity, increase chemistry, support usually appears both personally and institutionally, institutional support is volunteer support from political party colleagues,” he explained.
According to Ujang, the momentum of unity between Prabowo and Erick was deliberately designed to often appear together in public as a projection of the pairs of 2024 presidential and vice-presidential candidates who received President Jokowi’s blessing.
Now I see that unity is important, there is no politics where the process is suddenly decidedly in the planning, in a design and in a plan. “Because of this, I see their unity repeating itself continuously to bring them together so that especially Prabowo and Erick are united, side by side, destined,” Ujang explained.
Ujang further said that the way Jokowi endorsed Prabowo-Erick Thohir was very good and neat so that the public understood that Jokowi was the kingmaker for the Prabowo-Erick Thohir pair in the 2024 presidential election.
If it can be done and say that Jokowi’s mastermind or kingmaker is something fine, there is nothing to worry about as the pair are indeed compatible, more or less like that, he explained.
Ujang also believes that the Prabowo-Erick Thohir pair, if realized, will become a very strong pair and have a high chance of winning, as apart from gaining Jokowi’s support, Prabowo Subianto’s eligibility continues to rise in several survey results.
If done then it is a good pair, the perfect partner is a dark horse so the potential for victory is high or large, why is it because Prabowo is currently at the peak of eligibility as a presidential candidate. Erick Thohir is also at the top right now as a vice-presidential candidate, which is his basic capital, he further explained.
The Prabowo-Erick Thohir couple is also a complement to the military-civilian and the nationalist-religious where Erick Thohir is a representative of a religious group as he has the potential to receive the support of the Nahdliyin group, as well as the representation of Java and outside of Java where Prabowo is the representative of Java and Erick Thohir is the representative of outside of Java.
“Secondly, their financial strength is also strong, as well as Islamic nationalist groups, i.e. Prabowo Nationalism, Erick Thohir Islam, which is supported by the PBNU. Then civilian military, Prabowo Erick Thohir military, then Java civilians outside Java, which means Java Erick Thohir from Prabowo outside Java is like that,” he said.
“So if I see he has the potential to win, yes, all presidential candidates have the potential to win, but Prabowo-Erick has the potential to win big like that,” Ujang concluded.
As known, President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to PT Pindad, located in Turen, Malang. During his visit, Jokowi was accompanied by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and BUMN Minister Erick Thohir.
This caused the public to speculate that Prabowo was seen as “bragging” as a cawapres candidate. When the group was at Bululawang market in Malang, journalists spoke of the arrival of Prabowo-Erick Thohir, considered to be the president-vice-president couple in the 2024 presidential election. (jpg)
|
Sources
2/ https://sulbarexpress.fajar.co.id/2023/07/24/pengamat-sebut-ada-simbol-dukungan-jokowi-ke-prabowo-di-balik-kunker-ke-pindad/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Observers say there is a symbol of Jokowi’s support for Prabowo behind the Kunker in Pindad
- Jungkook, share undisclosed photos and tell us about ‘Se7en’
- Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promos Sign ‘Euphoria’ Actor, Boxer Javon Walton | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors
- The Who Strikes Back! tour of Hove Cricket Ground
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday
- From Twitter to X: Elon Musk Begins Eliminating Iconic Internet Brands
- AU International Military Students Visit DC, Win US Government, Military Perspectives > Air Force > View Articles
- Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate airport near Rajkot on Thursday; 1st greenfield in Gujarat for years | India News
- Charlotte Owen, former adviser to Boris Johnson, became the youngest peer at 30 | Politics News
- Bollywood star banking on Australian film and TV boost
- China’s Qin wins gold in men’s 100m breaststroke at world swimming championships_Xinhua
- I am the victim of a coordinated hoax, says Donald Trump | Entertainment