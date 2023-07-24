Observers say there is a symbol of Jokowi’s support for Prabowo behind the Kunker in Pindad

MALANG, SULBAR EXPRESS – President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi again demonstrated his closeness to Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto and BUMN Minister Erick Thohir during a working visit to PT Pindad which is located in Turen, Malang, East Java.

This is reflected in the photo uploaded by Erick to his personal Instagram account @erickthohir on Monday, July 24, 2023. In the first photo uploaded by Erick, Prabowo can be seen holding the steering wheel on the right side of the car, then Erick Thohir is seated to Prabowo’s left.

In the second photo exhibit, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo are seated behind Prabowo and Erick. Everyone seemed to smile broadly as they tried out Maung’s dark gray car with a red plate reading Indonesia 1.

Al-Azhar University Indonesia political observer Ujang Komarudin said Jokowi’s closeness to Prabowo-Erick was seen as a symbol of support in tomorrow’s presidential election in 2024.

I said some time ago since last Sunday, Jokowi met Erick Thohir and Prabowo at Bogor Palace. The three of them had a conversation, which means symbol of support for Prabowo-Erick pair, Ujang Komarudin told reporters, Monday, July 24, 2023.

Ujang Komarudin said Prabowo Subianto’s stance of leading Jokowi, Ms Iriana and Erick Thohir had strong symbolic significance as a form of support for the 2024 presidential election.

This symbol of Jokowi’s support, Ujang said, is nothing new, because on several occasions Jokowi always showed his affection in public, moreover Prabowo and Erick Thohir were part of the Jokowi-Maruf Amin government.

So I said that earlier while driving it they got along well, these were signals, symbols of Jokowi’s support for the couple Pranowo and Erick Thohir, he said.

I see it as something normal, just rational, not strange because they are part of the government supporters and are both in government, if they support each other, I don’t think it’s strange because Jokowi always wanted this vice presidential candidate, Erick and then met Prabowo, it was right, he added.

According to Ujang, the Prabowo-Erick pair is a perfect match and has a chance to win in the 2024 presidential election so Jokowi is so confident to show this symbol of support in public.

“For Prabowo Erick, in my opinion, the ideal partner is also a suitable partner, the right partner, a partner considered strong to be able to compete in the presidential election of 2024,” he said.

Ujang explained that encounters between Jokowi, Prabowo and Erick Thohir often happened until similarities or chemistry emerged between them. Therefore, this closeness made Jokowi feel that Prabowo-Erick Thohir was the right pair, so Jokowi’s support for Prabowo Subianto was very open.

Moreover, Ujang continued, Jokowi’s support is increasingly visible in the signals of support from several Jokowi voluntary organizations that joined Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election.

“Usually, if meetings are repeated and ongoing and ongoing, it will increase familiarity, increase unity, increase unity, increase chemistry, support usually appears both personally and institutionally, institutional support is volunteer support from political party colleagues,” he explained.

According to Ujang, the momentum of unity between Prabowo and Erick was deliberately designed to often appear together in public as a projection of the pairs of 2024 presidential and vice-presidential candidates who received President Jokowi’s blessing.

Now I see that unity is important, there is no politics where the process is suddenly decidedly in the planning, in a design and in a plan. “Because of this, I see their unity repeating itself continuously to bring them together so that especially Prabowo and Erick are united, side by side, destined,” Ujang explained.

Ujang further said that the way Jokowi endorsed Prabowo-Erick Thohir was very good and neat so that the public understood that Jokowi was the kingmaker for the Prabowo-Erick Thohir pair in the 2024 presidential election.

If it can be done and say that Jokowi’s mastermind or kingmaker is something fine, there is nothing to worry about as the pair are indeed compatible, more or less like that, he explained.

Ujang also believes that the Prabowo-Erick Thohir pair, if realized, will become a very strong pair and have a high chance of winning, as apart from gaining Jokowi’s support, Prabowo Subianto’s eligibility continues to rise in several survey results.

If done then it is a good pair, the perfect partner is a dark horse so the potential for victory is high or large, why is it because Prabowo is currently at the peak of eligibility as a presidential candidate. Erick Thohir is also at the top right now as a vice-presidential candidate, which is his basic capital, he further explained.

The Prabowo-Erick Thohir couple is also a complement to the military-civilian and the nationalist-religious where Erick Thohir is a representative of a religious group as he has the potential to receive the support of the Nahdliyin group, as well as the representation of Java and outside of Java where Prabowo is the representative of Java and Erick Thohir is the representative of outside of Java.

“Secondly, their financial strength is also strong, as well as Islamic nationalist groups, i.e. Prabowo Nationalism, Erick Thohir Islam, which is supported by the PBNU. Then civilian military, Prabowo Erick Thohir military, then Java civilians outside Java, which means Java Erick Thohir from Prabowo outside Java is like that,” he said.

“So if I see he has the potential to win, yes, all presidential candidates have the potential to win, but Prabowo-Erick has the potential to win big like that,” Ujang concluded.

As known, President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to PT Pindad, located in Turen, Malang. During his visit, Jokowi was accompanied by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and BUMN Minister Erick Thohir.

This caused the public to speculate that Prabowo was seen as “bragging” as a cawapres candidate. When the group was at Bululawang market in Malang, journalists spoke of the arrival of Prabowo-Erick Thohir, considered to be the president-vice-president couple in the 2024 presidential election. (jpg)